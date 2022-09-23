Nothing managed to make quite a name for itself with its first pair of wireless earbuds last year—the Nothing ear 1. That's no small feat, given how crowded the cheap wireless earphones market is. The earbuds stood out with their transparent design, giving them a distinctive design. Building on the success of the Ear 1, the young company launched the Nothing Phone 1 this year, with a similar transparent back design. Nothing is now preparing to launch its third product and second pair of wireless earbuds, which it first teased in mid-September. Dubbed the Ear stick, the company revealed the design of its carrying case at the London Fashion Week.

The teaser images confirm the Ear stick will come with a cylindrical-shaped charging case—unlike the squarish carrying case of the Ear 1. Nothing says the design will allow the case to slide into your pocket easily. And just like other Nothing products, the Ear stick's charging case will also have a transparent design. The company claims classic cosmetic silhouettes inspire the charging case design. Admittedly though, the cylindrical shape is not new as there are other wireless earbuds on the market that come with a similar-shaped charging case.

None of the images show the wireless earbuds, but going by the grooves in the charging case, they will continue to have a stem-like design. The company says the Ear stick is the "next evolution in its family of audio products." The earbuds will feature a lightweight, ergonomic design and could replace or sit above the Ear 1. And if they are a cheaper option, the earbuds could miss out on ANC and nice-to-have features like wireless charging.

Nothing will officially unveil the full product specs and pricing of the Ear stick later this year.