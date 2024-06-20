Summary Nothing's sustainable approach results in smaller carbon footprints in innovative products like the Phone (2a).

Efforts to reduce PVC usage align with potential EPA regulations, showing proactive eco-conscious planning.

Sustainability trends in tech include Google's Nest Renew program and Belkin's commitment to eco-friendly materials.

Companies are always touting their sustainability efforts with great fervency and a large megaphone. There’s no question that, as a species, humans have greatly affected the only home we’ve ever known — Earth — and while the actual science of whether the recent eco-friendliness of global brands will make a big difference is way above our paygrade at AP, at least efforts are being made. One of those companies making environmentally friendly strides is Nothing, the relatively new Carl Pei company that has released some pretty awesome and unique Android smartphones and accessories. Nothing just published its sustainability report from 2023 with some interesting facts and figures.

In Nothing’s Annual Sustainability Report for 2023 and subsequently its Phone (2a) Sustainability Report, the company boasts about its gains in being, from the start, an eco-friendly company. The report’s highlights include notes like the Phone (2)’s bio-based and recycled materials along with its plastic-free packaging. It also says that 20% of the Phone (2)’s weight is from recycled materials, and with it comes an 8.6% reduction in the phone’s carbon footprint to the Phone (1). The Phone (2a) has an even smaller carbon footprint than Nothing’s other smartphones.

Sustainability breeds innovation

Back in December, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it had started a review that could eventually lead to the end of PVC plastic production. PVC is used in all sorts of products, including smartphones, vinyl records and rubber ducks. One of the substances used in PVC production, vinyl chloride, was classified as a human carcinogen (a substance that can cause cancer) in 1974, and it was banned from use in products like hairspray. If PVC is banned, Nothing has already seemingly planned for it, because its report says that the brand has “actively eliminated” PVC in its products.

Sustainability will continue to play a bigger role in smart devices going forward. Google’s own Nest Renew, a program for Nest Thermostat customers, helps users buy cleaner or cheaper electricity by shifting their energy usage when the grid is cleaner or prices are lower. Google Maps and Search has started to include sustainable travel options and AI-generated information about charging stations for EV owners. Finally, Belkin announced in January 2023 its plans for using eco-friendly materials in its products and packaging going forward.