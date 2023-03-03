Nothing has only been around for a couple of years, but the tech company has already established a cohesive aesthetic across its various product lines. From the dot matrix logo to the Nothing Phone’s Glyph lights and the Nothing Ear’s clear plastic shell, there’s a touch of retrofuturism and a tacky-yet-elegant drip to all the company’s products. Now, the latest leak suggests Nothing is trying its wildest design yet with a new speaker.

Leaker Kuba Wojciechowski got their hands on a render of a new Nothing-branded speaker and shared the image with 91mobiles. There's no word on an official name for this product yet, and it's hard to get a sense of scale from the render, so we're not sure exactly how big the speaker will be. But its design is most certainly newsworthy in and of itself.

Source: 91mobiles Nothing's new speaker is certainly... something

There's a clear plastic handle on top and what appear to be two large woofers towards the bottom. Above those are presumably two tweeters and a third black circle adorned with the Nothing logo, though the function of this part is unclear. If you look closely at the sides, you'll see four buttons on the left — we're guessing volume up, down, and perhaps skip, though there's a red button that might be a multifunction control. There are two buttons on the right side, one of which protrudes quite a bit, so it's possible this is a power toggle and the more flush button is for Bluetooth pairing or another function.

No other details or specs have been made available at this time, but we can make an educated guess about a possible launch date. High resolution press renders of the Nothing Ear 2 just leaked a few weeks ago, suggesting that an announcement might not be far off, and the Nothing Ear 1 debuted in July 2021, so it would make sense for Nothing to unveil its new audio products this summer. However, since this is the first we're seeing of this new speaker, it's possible it might not be available until the Nothing Phone 2 launches sometime later this year.