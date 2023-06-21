Nothing’s current portfolio consists of only a handful of products — two pairs of earbuds and a phone (along with a few accessories). While it’s gearing up to launch its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, next month, there is buzz that the nascent tech company is looking to expand to another product category. Some solid evidence has recently surfaced indicating that Nothing could be working on its first smartwatch.

Known leaker Mukul Sharma spotted a trademark listing with the name “CMF by Nothing.” Back then, the phrase didn’t mean much, considering CMF (Color, Materials, Finish) is a common industrial design term that could suggest absolutely any device from Nothing. But the same title appeared once again, this time with a little more context (via Android Authority).

India’s BIS certification website recently listed a new "CMF by Nothing" product with the D395 model number under the smartwatch category, indicating that Nothing is toying with the idea of launching a smartwatch of its own. While indeed a strong sign that Nothing might have a watch in the works, this doesn’t guarantee that you will get to see a market-ready device anytime soon.

Having said that, we still want the Nothing smartwatch to see the light of day sooner rather than later. There are a lot of excellent Android smartwatches out there that run Google’s newest Wear OS 3, but besides Samsung, most brands don’t strike a balance between practicality and affordability like Nothing products have in the past. Moreover, it’d be cool to see a transparent smartwatch in the trademark Nothing style. A Wear OS-powered Nothing watch could be a possibility considering Nothing CEO Carl Pei was playing with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro not too long ago.

In the meantime, you can take a look at the upcoming Nothing Phone 2, which is set to bring some solid improvements on the inside. The phone will ditch its predecessor's Snapdragon 7-series processor in favor of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, while some leaks have shown a less boxy design than before. What’s not changing are those LED lights on the back that made the Nothing Phone 1 stand out in a sea of boring glass sandwiches. You will have to wait until July 11 to officially hear about the Nothing Phone 2.