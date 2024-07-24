Carl Pei took the world by storm with the Nothing Phone 1 in 2022, and its most interesting feature was arguably the strips of white LED lights on the back, called the Glyph Interface. Every Nothing phone since features these lights, except for the latest CMF Phone 1, perhaps to help it retain the sub-brand’s identity.

Once design leaks made it clear the CMF Phone 1 wouldn’t have a Glyph Interface, I decided to get a Nothing Phone 2a; I’ll be honest, the Glyph lights were a big reason why. I was hopeful for addressable RGB lighting for subsequent Nothing models, but Pei quickly shut down any possibility of that, calling the idea "cringe" in a post on X (formerly Twitter). However, that didn't stop me from adding RGB to my new Phone 2a.

Where and why does this product exist?

A skin for your Glyph Interface

Phones released since Pei's comment are a testament to the company’s commitment to keep things vanilla. However, when I bought my new 2a, I noticed GadgetShieldz sells $3 sticker packs for the Glyph Interface in red, green, and blue hues. The option is tucked away in the Customize section for Nothing 2a skins, where you can mix and match different colors and materials for different elements of the phone.

Although there’s no way to convert individual LEDs on a fully assembled phone without extensive effort, slapping on a sticker that lends a uniform color to individual LED strips is way more convenient and accessible. My colleague Akash Jhaveri tells me he co-developed this concept’s very first implementation with the Indian phone skin brand, Capes. But Capes only stocks Glyph Interface skins for the Nothing Phone 1, so GadgetShieldz was my solution.

Taking a step back, you might ask why this is necessary. Well, white Glyph lights may look out-of-place in some cases and skin colorways, and these cellophane-like stickers add a touch of personalization.

They also add a previously undiscovered level of convenience when I say, "Hey, Mom, can you tell me if the green LED on the back is on?" It just makes remembering various indications easier while referring to them, like the timer being on the red strip while green is for important notifications on my 2a.

Box contents and application

Easy to apply and use

Close

GadgetShieldz sells Glyph Interface skins for all the Nothing phones, and buying one unit of the RGB kit for a Nothing Phone 2a gives you four pieces each in red, blue, and green, so you can replace them if they start peeling off.

Since each strip can only be a single hue, you can also get monochrome kits where all the Glyph Interface lights are the same color. For $3, you also get four strips per glyph light bar in monochrome kits, which I think is a better bargain because you can apply any of the three hues to any light.

I think that’s important because GadgetShieldz’s RGB kit doesn’t use the sequence of colors in Google’s G logo. Instead of going R-G-B counterclockwise, the kit goes R-G-B in the other direction. With three kits of individual colors, you can enjoy an anatomically correct imitation of the G logo, but that might just be me being pedantic.