Summary Nothing could change SoCs on its next mid-range phones, the Nothing 3a and 3a Plus.

The phones could make use of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and feature improved camera hardware.

There's also the chance that the new phones could also include eSIM technology.

It's been a short four years for Nothing. It started out small making accessories and eventually debuted its first smartphone. Since that time, it's also managed to branch out with a sub-brand, CMF, that sells similar products but at a more affordable price.

For the time being, it doesn't show any signs of slowing down, as there are already rumors brewing about its next phones. Android Authority was even able to dig up some new information about some future handsets, extracted from the code in the latest Nothing OS 3.0 beta.

A strategic move to Qualcomm

While we'd love to see some information about the brand's upcoming flagship, today we'll have to be content with news about its mid-range line, the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus. According to Aamir Siddiqui of Android Authority, Nothing could be looking to make some big changes by completely changing up the SoCs that power its mid-range handsets.

From the latest Nothing OS 3.0 beta, Siddiqui shares that there are three codenames: asteroids, asteroids_plus, and galaga. While it's uncertain at this point, Siddiqui states that these could be codenames for the Nothing 3a, 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2. Furthermore, the code also indicates that there could be new SoCs in use here.

The Nothing phones could arrive with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, while the CMF Phone 2 could make use of an unidentified MediaTek SoC. In addition to the above, it appears that the camera hardware on the upcoming phones may be improved too, as the Nothing 3a could arrive with a telephoto camera, while the Phone 3a Plus could feature a periscope zoom camera.

If you've been waiting for Nothing's next, then the news today is sure to please. The brand has been making strides in the smartphone world, and it only seems like things are going to get better. But if all of that wasn't enough, there is one small bit of information left, which is that the next phones from Nothing could arrive with eSim support.

While this isn't a big deal, there is added convenience by being able to purchase a SIM on the fly without having to head into a store. If there is physical SIM card slot on the phone, it also opens up the possibility of using multiple SIMs at once. Overall, not bad upgrades for Nothing's upcoming mid-range lineup.

Of course, this is information extracted from code, so there is a chance that some of this might not line up when the phones are released due to changes over on Nothing's end or just the code information not panning out. Regardless, it looks like there could be a lot to be excited about in 2025.