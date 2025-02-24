Summary Ahead of its March 4th launch at MWC Barcelona, Nothing has fully revealed the Phone (3a) Pro's design, showcasing a familiar aesthetic with a key change to the camera module.

The most prominent design element is a raised, circular camera island, reminiscent of OnePlus devices, housing a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope lens. The asymmetrical lens placement may be a point of contention for some.

While the Phone (3a) Pro retains signature Nothing elements like the Glyph Interface and transparent back, the redesigned camera system and overall design reflect evolution, aiming to stand out from the crowd, as stated by Nothing's Design Director.

Nothing's next major launch event is still over a week away, with the phone-maker expected to show off the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro at MWC Barcelona on March 4. Several leaks and rumors have indicated that the upcoming devices will be radically different from their 2a counterparts. For example, Nothing is going with a 'Pro' model this time around, instead of a 'Plus' one, paired with the return to Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips.

With the 3a and 3a Pro, Nothing also seems to finally be going with a triple rear camera layout, which is extremely evident in the phone-maker's latest promotional video.

Nothing has a history of drip-feeding teasers about its upcoming devices on its socials — and although annoying, the strategy works to drum up excitement. Now, with MWC roughly a week away, the London-based company has gone all out and completely revealed the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, design-wise, at least.

To say that the design looks different from Nothing's established identity wouldn't be true. The upcoming device features elements that we've come to familiarize ourselves with, including glyphs, transparent back glass, and a generally minimalist overall look. The core DNA remains the same, but our focus is quickly drawn to the upcoming device's island.

Holding back nothing

Nothing is going with a OnePlus-esque raised circular rear camera island, likely to accommodate the 3a Pro's periscope lens. The lack of symmetry with the lens placement might be irking for some, but it won't make or break the upcoming device. Some might actually like the rear cameras' unique off-center arrangement (🙋), while others might decide to completely skip it just for that -- alas, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, and the device is sure to evoke strong emotions regardless.

In a different promotional video, titled "The secrets behind Phone (3a)," Nothing's Design Director Adam Bates details the new design. "The industry, in many ways, wants you to just slip into just doing what everyone else does, and we're determined not to do that," said Bates. The team reportedly went through multiple design options and landed on the one that could house all the device's camera modules without making the device itself look too bulky.

For reference, the device will sport a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope lens.