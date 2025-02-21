You can tell Mobile World Congress is just a matter of days away, because the Nothing leaks just won't stop. Following an official (and controversial) tease on the company's YouTube channel and an overnight leak with renders of both phones, promo videos for both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro have popped up on social media. If you don't want to be spoiled on what could be your next Android phone, don't read ahead. For everyone else, let's look at just what makes these Nothing phones tick.

Both videos come from noted leaker Arsène Lupin on Twitter. Each run about 90 seconds in total, and outside of their camera specs, showcase two very similar smartphones from Nothing. Let's start with what the 3a and 3a Pro will have in common, then we'll dive into what differentiates each phone, as the company looks to deliver a higher-end budget-friendly smartphone before the eventual release of its promised flagship later this year.

The Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro look like solid upgrades

But I'm not sure that 3a Pro design is it

These promos confirm a few things we'd heard through previous leaks, including a new 6.77-inch AMOLED panel on both devices. These 120Hz screens seem identical in size and spec, capable of reaching 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Not too shabby. We also get another look at the new side button, which triggers a built-in voice assistant when held and launches "Essential Space" when tapped.

Essential Space looks pretty intriguing; Nothing might've actually built a more customizable, usable version of Samsung's Now Brief. The promo describes it as a space to automatically "organize content and generate action points," which sounds a little like an AI-powered reminders app. We'll have to try it ourselves, obviously, but combined with that new hardware key, it actually looks like a pretty promising use of AI.