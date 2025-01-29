Summary Nothing is rumored to be launching two new devices at MWC, the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro 5G.

The Nothing Phone 3a series will likely sport a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and a 6.8-inch 120Hz display.

We don't expect to see the flagship Nothing Phone 3 alongside these devices.

It's been a hell of a year for new phones so far. The OnePlus 13 kicked things off in fashion with its early January launch before Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event kicked things into high gear a week ago. But if the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't do much for you — or you're waiting for something a little more wallet-friendly — you're in luck. We already know Nothing is planning on launching its next devices on March 4th during Mobile World Congress, and thanks to a new leak, we might know exactly what's on the way.

As reported by Android Headlines, Nothing is planning on launching two new smartphones in early March (via Sudhanshu Ambhore). Neither device is the Nothing Phone 3 we've been waiting on for nearly two years, unfortunately. Instead, the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro 5G are on their way, ushering in another round of A-series devices for the brand alongside an all-new "Pro" moniker." Notably, this would not fit the bill of Nothing's promised "first flagship" smartphone, implying a third model exists somewhere beyond this launch.

Nothing's pair of budget-focused phones sounds pretty promising

Let's hope they come to the US through official channels this time

But first, let's break down what this leak says about the Nothing Phone 3a series. The regular Nothing Phone 3a will arrive with two SKUs: an 8GB/128GB model and a 12GB/256GB model. It's rumored to include a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, an upper midrange SoC that focuses on AI performance over sheer clock speed, and it'll be paired with a 6.8-inch 1080p AMOLED 120Hz display. Factor in a 5,000mAh battery and the previously-teased triple camera lineup — complete with the company's first-ever telephoto lens — and we're looking at a pretty promising smartphone. Look for it in black and white options whenever it finally launches.

Of course, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro (not Plus, but Pro) should help keep true enthusiasts occupied until whenever the Nothing Phone 3 actually launches. There's not much to go off of here beyond a single 12GB/256GB SKU, along with black and gray colorways. Both phones will include Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1, practically guaranteeing a launch before the presumed May timeframe for Android 16's stable arrival.

Unfortunately for those hoping the Nothing Phone 3 would launch alongside its A-series siblings at MWC, that doesn't seem to be happening. Carl Pei's letter to employees to mark the start of a new year promised a "landmark" launch for Q1 2025, but didn't necessarily specify it'd be the long-awaited Nothing Phone 3. But with just over a month to go until March 4th rolls around, expect plenty of additional leaks, rumors, and teases to come.