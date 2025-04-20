Summary Nothing has focused on mid-range phones since its launch in 2020, with its most recent launch being the Nothing Phone 3a series at MWC 2025.

Nothing's CEO confirmed the launch of the Nothing Phone 3 in Q3 of this year.

In an AMA session, Carl Pei discussed plans for the Phone 3 launch, India imports, and AI on smartphones.

Nothing launched in 2020, and since then, it’s focused on releasing mid-range phones. The company followed suit this year as well, showing off its Nothing Phone 3a series at MWC 2025 and introducing two models: the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. The company’s mid-range smartphones have so far been well-received and have gained a reputation for delivering excellent performance, especially considering the price point. Nothing's last high-end phone was launched in 2023, the Nothing Phone (2). After two years of being released, it's certainly due for a refresh.

Although the company has been teasing a new smartphone launch for a while now, it isn’t the Nothing Phone 3. Instead, Nothing has plans up its sleeve (along with its sub-brand, CMF) to release the CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28. This device is shaping up to be a successor to the CMF Phone 1 and will also be accompanied by a trio of new audio accessories — the Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus.