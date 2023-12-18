Summary Nothing Phone 2a will have a 120Hz OLED panel, Dimensity 7200 chip, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The performance might not be as fast as Phone 2, but it should still be respectable.

The Nothing Phone 2 was a significant upgrade over its predecessor, packing a more premium build, a bigger display, and more powerful internals. These improvements came with an equally higher price tag, though. And while the Phone 2 still offered decent value for money, it did not provide the same value proposition as the original model. Recent rumors suggest Nothing is working on a cheaper Phone 2 sibling, with a new leak giving us a look at the Phone 2a's design and detailing its specs and price.

Nothing's upcoming phone will apparently pack a 120Hz OLED panel, a Dimensity 7200 chip, and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Fabricated on TSMC's 4nm node, this premium mid-range MediaTek chip is an octa-core chip packing 2x Cortex-A715 CPUs and 6x Cortex-A510 GPUs along with an Arm Mali-G610 MC4 GPU. While not as fast as the Phone 2's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the SoC should still deliver respectable performance. And if you don't run heavy apps or games, you might not even notice the performance difference.

The Phone 2a's rear will seemingly house a 50MP dual-camera setup, with the second sensor likely being an ultrawide. It will purportedly redesign the phone's back to include a scaled-down version of the Glyph lights. The Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 on the phone will purportedly provide Glpyh controls similar to the Phone 2, though the customization options might be more limited.

Leaker Yogesh Brar shared pictures of the late-stage PVT unit of the Phone 2a. While they don't accurately represent the phone's final design, they confirm the new horizontal camera layout.

The cut-down specs could allow Nothing to target a reasonable $400 price tag for the Phone 2a. At that price, the device will stand out with its unique Glphy lights and the relatively clean Android experience.

Nothing could unveil the Phone 2a at MWC 2024 in Barcelona next year. One of the year's largest mobile trade shows will take place from February 26-29, 2024, with Nothing hosting an event on the evening of February 27. The phone should go on sale soon after its official unveiling.

Given Nothing's limited presence in the US, it's unclear if the Phone 2a will come to the US. The company could limit the launch of its mid-range phone to India and a select few European countries where it has a bigger fan following and brand recognition.

With MWC 2024 still over a couple of months away, expect more details about Phone 2a to leak in the coming weeks.