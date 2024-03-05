The Nothing Phone 2a is a decent budget device with a unique look — par for the course for Nothing. For an asking price of $350 or so, the 2a offers Nothing's striking design, a nice display, long battery life, and more-than-good-enough performance.

But it's also not easy to get in the US, makes less-than-ideal compromises in its materials, and has cameras that deliver more misses than hits. It's an interesting phone from an interesting company, but given its compromises and limited availability, I don't think it'll make much of a splash in the budget phone market — certainly not stateside.

Nothing Phone 2a 6.5 / 10 The Nothing Phone 2a offers enough value at about $350, with good performance and battery life and attractive hardware and software. Its cameras are lacking, though, and you can't buy the thing in the US without jumping through some hoops. Pros Slick design

Nothing OS is great

Very nice display

Good performance Cons Not available at retail in the US

Iffy compatibility on US carriers

Mediocre camera performance

Transparent plastic back gets nasty See at Nothing

Phone 2a availability and network

The Phone 2a isn't available globally

Nothing isn't selling the Phone 2a at retail in the US; it's available here through the company's developer program, but you won't be able to go to Amazon to grab a Phone 2a. The version available through the developer program costs $350 and comes with 12 gigs of RAM and 256 gigs of storage. You can get it in Black or "Milk" (that's off-white) colorways.

The phone will be more widely available throughout European and Asian markets, in Black, White, and Milk colors. Pricing varies by region, but in the UK, the base model with eight gigabytes of RAM and 128GB of storage will run you £319; the 12/256 version is £349. Throughout much of Europe, pricing is €329/€379 for the same SKUs. In India, it starts at ₹23,999; Japan, ¥49,800. (It's available in more markets than this; if I didn't mention your country, check Nothing's website.)

Compatibility with US networks isn't ideal, either. The Phone 2a misses a bunch of 5G and 4G bands used by major US carriers: on the 5G front, it lacks support for N2, N60, N71, N260, N261, and N262 bands, all of which are used by one or more of the Big Three carriers (and consequently, any MVNOs that use their networks).

On LTE, the Phone 2a lacks bands 2, 12, 13, 14, 17, 29, and 30, which, again, are all used in some capacity in the US. If you're planning on trying to use a Nothing Phone 2a in the States, be sure to check which bands you need to get reliable service where you need it. Anecdotally, I tested the phone on Google Fi (which uses T-Mobile's network) and didn't experience any noticeable differences versus phones from Google and Samsung. But your mileage will absolutely vary.

Specifications SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro Display type AMOLED, 30 – 120Hz Display dimensions 6.7" Display resolution 1084 x 2412 RAM 8 GB; 12 GB Storage 128 GB; 256 GB Battery 5,000 mAh Charge speed 45W Charge options USB-C Operating System Nothing OS 2.5 over Android 14 Front camera 32 MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50 MP f/1.88 (main); 50 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) Dimensions 161.7 x 76.3 x 8.6 mm Weight 190 g IP Rating IP54 Colors Black, White, Milk

What's good about the Nothing Phone 2a?

Striking design, solid performance, nice display

Close

The Nothing Phone 2a is a Nothing phone through and through, and it comes with all the perks we've come to expect. It's got a distinctive design, with a transparent back (plastic here rather than glass) covering gussied-up internals.

The company's trademark Glyph lights are back, with three strips of LEDs surrounding a dual camera bump that kind of makes the phone look like it has eyes. The Glyphs light up with incoming notifications, and you can define Essential notifications that'll see one of the Glyph lights stay on until you deal with them, like an old-school notification LED.

I think Essential notifications are the most useful thing about Nothing's Glyph lights; if you set the feature up to flag notifications you'll actually need to address, you can leave the phone face-down when you need to focus, and not worry that you'll miss anything important. I use it all the time while I'm working.

Nothing's Android skin, Nothing OS, is great too. It doesn't add a ton of unique functionality or system apps the way Samsung's One UI does, but it does manage to define an identity unique from stock Android without being over-the-top or distracting.

Nothing has its own suite of stylized widgets in its signature dot-matrix style, which match some restrained visual customization throughout system menus. Even Nothing's system sounds and notification tones are pleasant and on theme. The software experience on Nothing phones is polished and cohesive in ways I wouldn't necessarily expect from a smaller brand, and I really appreciate it. If you don't like it, you also have the option to use the phone with stock Android instead — a nice touch.

The Phone 2a has a better display than I'd expect at this price point: a 1080p, 120Hz AMOLED. It's not LTPO, but colors are vibrant, and the panel looks uniform, even at low brightness.

Battery life has been very good for me in the Phone 2a; on one especially heavy day, I made it a full 24 hours off the charger with six hours and 56 minutes of screen time, including two and a half hours of cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass (over Wi-Fi) and about a half hour of GPS navigation. The phone's got 45-watt charging, too, so filling back up is quick. With a compatible charger, empty to 50% takes about 20 minutes; a full charge is over an hour.

Performance has been solid, too. With a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and 12 gigs of RAM, my review unit hasn't had trouble keeping up with anything I've wanted to do, from multitasking to casual gaming. The base model of the phone comes with less RAM at eight gigabytes, but that's still plenty for most mobile workloads.

What's bad about the Nothing Phone 2a?

Weak camera performance, questionable material choices

There's a lot to like about the Nothing Phone 2a, but it's also got some pretty serious issues. Especially serious for me and most of AP's readership: unlike the Nothing Phone 2, you can't buy the Phone 2a in the US.

Well, you can, but you can't get it at Amazon or any brick-and-mortar stores. You have to enroll in Nothing's developer program to get the phone. I should note Nothing isn't outright ruling out the possibility of an eventual retail release in the US, but when I pressed for specifics on that, a representative gave me a standard "nothing to share" response. As I touched on above, the version available today has iffy compatibility with a lot of US networks, so if you're keen to pick one up, do your homework first.

The black model, in particular, seems like it was made to collect fingerprints. The back panel is super glossy plastic that makes oil from your hands really jump out, and because it's not as hard as glass, it scratches easily. The back of my review unit is already showing wear at the top edge, from just a few weeks of sliding in and out of my pocket. The lighter versions will wear just as hard, but it won't be as easy to see the scuffs and smudges.

I'm sorry to show you this, but it's what the Phone 2a looks like most of the time.

Maybe unsurprisingly for a $350 phone, the cameras on the 2a are not very good. It's got a standard and an ultrawide lens, both over 50-megapixel Samsung sensors that bin down to 12.5. I've taken some photos I like with the phone, but performance is wildly uneven, with the cameras too often feeling sluggish and struggling with dynamic range.

There's Ultra HDR support here, which means your photos will show more dynamic range on compatible screens, with highlights actually appearing brighter than the rest of the image. But Nothing's HDR processing seems really lacking: shadows are almost always too bright, and I sometimes get a message telling me to hold the phone steady as the cameras capture HDR images during the day. That's not using any special mode, I'm talking just tapping the shutter button on full auto.

Close

File size in Ultra HDR photos has been an issue on Android since the functionality debuted on the Pixel 8 series, which can pump out 12-megapixel JPGs at unwieldy file sizes of up to 6 megabytes. The Nothing Phone 2a takes this to the extreme: the biggest photo I've taken is a cloud storage-devouring 10 megabytes at a resolution of 3072 x 4080.

That photo is an outlier, but it's not unusual to see shots in the five- to seven-megabyte range. That's a lot of space to dedicate to photos that look like the ones that come from this phone, HDR or no.

Should you buy the Nothing Phone 2a?

If you can easily order one, maybe

The Nothing Phone 2a is a snappy, stylish phone that doesn't cost a lot of money. Its glossy plastic finish gets dirty in an instant and will age poorly without a case, it doesn't work flawlessly on US networks, and the photos it takes aren't anything to write home about. If the good — the software, the design, the display, the battery life — outweigh the bad for your particular needs, the Phone 2a will most likely be a fine option. If you can get your hands on one, that is.