Nothing will release its first budget phone, the Phone 2a, on March 5. With the date fast approaching and Nothing itself teasing preliminary details about the upcoming handset, there are only some open questions left. The exact design of the phone’s back was long left up for debate, with an incorrect render recently retracted, but it looks like we now have a good look at what the Nothing Phone 2a will actually look like.

While a prominent previous leak suggested that the Phone 2a’s design would be right in line with the Phone 1 and 2 with its camera array sitting in the top left of the back, the latest details make clear that Nothing went in a different direction altogether with its budget phone. Right in line with the slogan "See the world through fresh eyes,” the Phone 2a will have its cameras arranged horizontally in the top center of its back, with the signature Glyph lights arranged around it. The rest of the back offers the signature transparent look.

The leaked renders come courtesy of noted leaker @OnLeaks working with SmartPrix, and it’s further corroborated by a (quite low-fi) picture of the Phone 2a from Yogesh Brar, with the design identical across both sources. It’s not clear if the Phone 2a will also be available in a white version, like the Phone 2 and the Phone 1.

Meanwhile, Nothing co-founder and head of marketing Akis Evangelidis refuted the renders, replying to an X post referencing the SmartPrix leak with "Fake renders." It's unclear whether he means that the overall design depicted is inaccurate, that some of the details are not correct, or that it's not an official marketing render from Nothing itself.

In more official news, Nothing confirmed the processor at the center of the Phone 2a. Rather than opting for Snapdragon like with its previous two phones, the company went with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro instead. The company notes that this new Pro version of the 7200 is slightly more efficient when it comes to modem and the display IC chip.

Unlike the Phone 2, the Nothing Phone 2a won’t come to the US in regular capacity. Like with the Phone 1, Nothing will run a limited “developer program” for those eager enough to import the phone. If it’s anything like the Phone 1, it may not work well with all carriers and may not offer full certification for mobile networks.