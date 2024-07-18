Summary Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone 2a Plus, hinted at through cryptic posts on social media platform X.

The Phone 2a Plus could feature a larger display or additional features to justify its existence.

Nothing is unlikely to launch the Phone 2a Plus in the US.

Nothing launched the Phone 2a earlier this year, a mid-range and cheaper alternative to its current flagship, the Nothing Phone 2. While unavailable in the US, the phone has done well in selected European countries and India, where it trumps its competition with its pricing and a clean Android experience. Since its release, the Carl Pei-led company has launched a special edition and a new color to keep it in the limelight. Now, Nothing might take things up a size by launching a Plus variant of the mid-ranger.

Nothing has been posting cryptic posts on X hinting at a "+" addition to its lineup. Initially, it was unclear if the company was hinting at a plus variant of the Phone 2a or the Phone 2. But thanks to the extra enthusiasm of Indian mobile operator Jio, it appears the young company is gearing up to launch the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

There have not been any leaks suggesting the Nothing Phone 2a Plus is real or even in development. With the Phone 2a itself packing a 6.7-inch OLED display, how big can the Phone 2a Plus go to justify its existence? A 6.9-inch screen could make the phone hard to carry or use with one hand.

Alternatively, Nothing can take a different route with the Plus variant, equipping it with additional features and better internals to deliver a 'Plus' experience. Given the lack of leaks, don't be surprised if Nothing ends up launching another special variant or limited edition of the Phone 2a with some extra goodies to justify the Plus moniker.

Nothing's next phone is unlikely to debut in the US

The Nothing Phone 2a is not available in the US, and if the Phone 2a Plus is real, it is also unlikely to launch in the country. Instead, Nothing will likely focus on markets like Europe and India, where consumers have shown a strong interest in its products.

With Nothing already posting teasers on X, it should take the wraps off the "+" mystery in the coming weeks.