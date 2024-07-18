Summary Nothing's marketing strategy is to generate buzz leading up to product launches, relying on word of mouth for continued promotion.

Despite not being a major player in the tech industry, Nothing has built a dedicated fan base in a short amount of time.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a Plus promises more power and improvements without major design changes, along with a new color variant.

Nothing does a great job of promoting its phones and accessories, with a trickle feed campaign that drags out a simple launch of its products for months. But once the product is launched, the campaign pretty much ends, with the brand leaving the rest to word of mouth, which makes sense considering that the brand isn't a massive company like Samsung or Apple. Despite this, Nothing has managed to do pretty well, and has built a rabid and loyal fan base in a very short time.

And while we're still waiting for its next high-end product that should arrive as the Nothing Phone 3, it looks like the company is instead getting ready to launch another mid-range device with the announcement of the Nothing Phone 2a Plus. Luckily, we won't have to wait all that long to find out all the details, as Nothing has shared that it will reveal everything, with an event that is set to take place on July 31.

Something from Nothing

The Nothing Phone 2a wasn't really a hit when it was released, and what was even worse is that it never got a proper release in the US. While we loved the slick design, excellent software, and fantastic performance of the phone, it didn't really tip the scales and isn't even one of our favorite budget phones of 2024.

Of course, the upcoming Phone 2a Plus could be the one to get things right, with Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis sharing his thoughts on what makes this upcoming handset so special. Evangelidis shared through X (formerly Twitter) that the Phone 2a Plus will be for users that demand more. It will be 'a beefed-up version for savvy users,' that will feature 'more processing power.'

Evangelidis also shared that there will be more changes with the new phone, ones that 'didn’t require hardware design changes.' From this we can infer that the upcoming phone will most likely be in the same body as the Phone 2a but will bring marked improvements in specific areas. Of course, this is good, considering that the original had areas where it could have been improved.

And since this is Nothing we're talking about, the brand will deliver a new color variant when it is released. Of course, we don't want to get too excited, because we've seen in the past that these new variants can be quite underwhelming. With that said, let's hope that the Nothing Phone 2a Plus will make it to the US. And more importantly, come with a price tag that will make it irresistible.