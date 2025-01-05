Summary Nothing has rolled out the stable Android 15 update for the Phone 2a Plus just weeks after the beta's arrival.

Android 15/Nothing OS 3.0 brings both major and minor changes, including a handful of AI additions.

Smartphones like the Phone 1 and the CMF Phone 1 are next in line to get the stable Android 15 update per the company's schedule.

Android 15 has been officially available for Pixel devices since mid-October, with other manufacturers (except Samsung) slowly catching up. Smartphone brand Nothing was pretty quick to make the Android 15 beta available, bringing the stable version to its flagships some weeks ago. Impressively, the company has managed to stick to its predefined rollout timeline. And now, just as promised, Nothing is rolling out the stable Android 15 update for the Phone 2a Plus.

The Phone 2a Plus picked up Android 15 beta in the middle of December, so it hasn't taken much time for Nothing to roll out the stable version. In a post on its community forum over the weekend, Nothing detailed the long list of changes coming with the Android 15 update for the Phone 2a Plus (via GSMArena).

A combination of big and minor changes with Nothing OS 3.0

As you would imagine, the changelog is virtually identical to the other Nothing OS 3.0 stable updates we've seen over the past few weeks. The AI-powered Smart Drawer is new to the Phone 2a Plus, while there are a bunch of lock screen-related improvements bundled as well.

Phone 2a Plus owners will also find multiple AI features to help them get the most out of their device, in addition to an auto-archiving function that saves storage space without affecting apps or data.

Here's the full changelog for the Android 15/Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Phone 2a Plus:

Shared Widgets 🔮 Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected. Shared Widgets are currently only supported between Nothing devices. And only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared. We are rapidly developing support for other widgets, so stay tuned! Notes: As Shared Widgets are in beta, you might encounter some issues. We appreciate your patience as we work to enhance your experience. Lock screen 🔒 Introduced new lock screen customization page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customization page. 🕰️ Choose from a range of new Clock face styles. 🖼️ Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen. New app drawer style 🤖 Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorize your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organized and making apps easy to find. 📌 Now you can pin your favorite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favorite apps. Enhanced pop-up view 📱 Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen for convenient multitasking. 📐 Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners. 📍 Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for speedy access. 🔔 Swipe down incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Allows you to quickly view information without leaving your current app. Enable via Settings > Special features > Pop-up view. Elevated design 🧩 Redesigned Quick Settings and an optimized editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences. 🖼️ Redesigned widget library. Choose your favorite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets. 🎨 Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display current connection. 👆 New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging. Other improvements 🤖 Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritize your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience. 🔋 Improved the lock screen charging status display to help you easily know the charging speed at a glance. 🗃️ Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device. 🖥️ New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen. 🚀 Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction. ⬅️ Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in. 🛡️ Update Security Patch to December.

The update has started rolling out over the weekend, but the company specifies that "not all users will receive the update simultaneously." So you may have to wait until the OTA notification arrives, depending on where you live.

Alternatively, you can navigate to Settings > System > System update to check if Nothing OS 3.0 is available for your Phone 2a Plus. The Android 15 experience on the Phone 2a Plus should be relatively bug-free, given that it's gone through an extensive beta process.

With most smartphones on its roster receiving the Android 15 update, the Nothing Phone 1 and the CMF Phone 1 should be next in line for Nothing OS 3.0.