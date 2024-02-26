Summary Nothing Phone 2a drops March 5 and is expected to undercut the Nothing Phone 2 in terms of price.

An official teaser posted this morning confirms the Phone 2a will feature Nothing's iconic Glyph lights on the back, but with a simpler design than those on the 2.

Lifestyle images have leaked separately, showing a camera island turned sideways in a portrait configuration, plus new color options.

Since December, there's been plenty of speculation surrounding the price, specs, and design of Nothing's newest phone, the Nothing Phone 2a — including here at Android Police. Some rumored details were confirmed by the manufacturer early on, like the phone's use of a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor, while others, like the theory that the scaled-back version of the Nothing Phone 2 might lack the series' iconic glyph lighting, were eventually disproven.

After Nothing announced the official March 5 launch of the Phone 2a, we've been (im)patiently awaiting more details on the Phone 2's budget-friendly sibling. A tweet from Nothing early this morning, February 26, finally offers more insight into what the highly-anticipated phone will look like.

Nothing's post on X shows a massive version of the Nothing Phone 2a being lifted by a crane out of its billboard box and dropped in a town square, a cheeky take on announcing the phone's "drop" in London. And with this announcement, we've learned that the Nothing Phone 2a isn't left in the dark after all — the tweet's larger-than-life rendition of the new phone does, in fact, include the brand's trademark Glyphs on the back side. The Nothing Phone 2a's Glyphs, though, are considerably simplified compared to the Nothing Phone 2's.

An official-looking Nothing Phone 2a lifestyle shot. The Nothing Phone 2. Close

Shown on the left above courtesy of lifestyle images leaked by Roland Quandt, the Nothing Phone 2a reportedly turns the camera island on its side, bringing it to the upper-center of the phone. While still sporting Nothing's notable transparent backing, the Phone 2 on a budget ditches some of the other accentual Glyphs. Past leaks corroborate this supposed design, as well as a new color offering of the Phone 2a, seemingly confirmed in the leaked lifestyle photo. A post on the Nothing Community page, which was quickly taken down, revealed that the new device will be sold not only in a dark gray/black model but in white, as well.

Despite the growing cache of information we have about the Nothing Phone 2a, it's still yet to be determined if there will be any US sales of the new product.