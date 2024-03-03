We’re only a few months into the year, and Android smartphones are already making headlines. Samsung delivered the goods in its S24 launch and managed to snatch everyone’s attention right at the start of 2024. However, that didn’t mean there weren’t any competitors in the year’s first quarter. OnePlus specifically came swinging out of the gate with the release of the OnePlus 12 alongside a newer budget offering, the OnePlus 12R.

Nothing is also getting ready to release its new budget offering, the Nothing Phone 2a. Both companies have significantly different strategies for how they approach their devices. However, considering what we already know about both smartphones, it seems like Nothing's focus on fashion over function might leave its latest phone flailing for attention, as the Phone 2a simply can't stand up to its closest competition — certainly not when it comes to specs, at least.

What’s the point of the Nothing Phone 2a?

Another fashion statement

The Nothing Phone 2.

The leaks surrounding the Nothing Phone 2a have reported that it’s set to be a cheaper offering than previous devices, priced around $400. Based on what we know about its specs so far, it seems like, as with previous Nothing phones, the device is centered more around looking cool than pushing its performance as far as its price point will allow. So, at a certain point, you have to ask how — outside of a fashion-first focus around design, what exactly is Nothing bringing to the table?

Perhaps the people at Nothing are aware of this concern. Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, has often uttered the sentiment regarding the Android market losing out on exciting innovation. Examining its past smartphone releases, the company has carved out a niche to separate itself from the rest of the pack. That being, its devices focus more on doubling up as high-tech fashion pieces rather than being an overall quality Android smartphone with minimal flaws.

Nothing has carried its devices in the same prestige as a designer brand and hyped up its releases to something similar to a much-awaited clothing collection drop. It’s clear they want to stand out from the crowd by making the smartphone’s software clean and the design uniquely distinguishable from anyone else. The Phone 2a seems like an effort to attempt the same sort of project at a much cheaper price. However, it's unclear if budget-concious shoppers even care how their phone looks, or if they're more focused in finding the most bang for their buck.

The OnePlus 12R delivers on value

A better overall deal

Close

OnePlus wants its customers to pick up the 12R and make them feel that they’ve achieved maximum value for the $500 price, whether it's in its fast, colorful display, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip performance, or excellent battery life. And as we found in our review, the company managed to deliver on its promises, all for just a little more than the Nothing Phone 2a's rumored price point. That leaves us wondering whether any company, Nothing included, can compete head to head in this space.

Putting the two phones side by side, Nothing's leaked specs look like a terrible bargain — in fact, even last year's more expensive Nothing Phone 2 still can't quite compete with the power of the OnePlus 12R. Yes, the more expensive device doesn't look quite as flashy — no transparent back, for one thing — but it’s apparent that OnePlus isn’t too concerned with glorifying looks instead focusing more on whatever power is underneath the hood.

The Phone 2a’s only saving grace against the 12R could be its software experience, specifically with the arrival of Nothing OS 2.5 on this device. As far as the software experience goes, OxygenOS continues to feel a little messy compared to its rival's cleaner build. Overperforming when it comes to a clean build of Android could make a better argument for Nothing moving forward.

That said, making things more difficult is Nothing's release strategy, which will see the Phone 2a arrive stateside as part of a limited "developer preview." Meanwhile, OnePlus is officially releasing the 12R as the first R-series edition smartphone to be widely available as it heads to Europe and the US. So, OnePlus stands to earn more recognition for its product, and Nothing seems to have almost waved a white flag before the 2a’s arrival as it looks to have no chance of actively competing.

Only time will tell for Nothing's budget success

Could OnePlus retain the crown in 2024?

Looking at how things stack up currently, the Nothing Phone 2a will need to make a good case for itself and offer something bold for its consumers to latch onto. Especially, if it doesn’t want to get put to shame in a world where the OnePlus 12R still exists, which proves it's offering you the best it can for the price. You have to think that Carl Pei still has a few tricks up his sleeve for the Phone 2a’s launch and is going to reveal them when the time comes. It'll be down to a final judgment call made by potential shoppers when Nothing finally plays its hand and officially unveils the smartphone on March 5th.