Summary The Nothing Phone 2a will launch on March 5, with newly leaked renders revealing the phone will also be available in a white version.

These renders give us a good look at the dual rear cameras of the Phone 2a and the accompanying Glyph lights.

The manufacturer has already confirmed that the Phone 2a will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, while it should carry a budget price tag.

While the Nothing Phone 2 isn't the most expensive flagship phone, the company is prepping the release of an even cheaper model, the Phone 2a. There was initially some confusion about the Phone 2a's design attributes, but it seems like we've got enough information on that aspect courtesy of subsequent leaks. Following up on a recent leak that detailed the dark gray/black version of the Phone 2a, we're now getting a glimpse at the Phone 2a in white, thanks to a post on the Nothing Community page.

Although the post has since been taken down, the folks at SlashLeaks were quick enough to upload them online. This serves as confirmation that the Phone 2a will, in fact, be available in two colorways at launch, though it's still unclear if this model will make it to the US. We know the Phone 2a will be available stateside in limited capacity as part of its "developer program," similar to the Nothing Phone 1 a couple of years ago.

Close

A large part of the confusion surrounding the Nothing Phone 2a's design has been due to conflicting renders that have leaked over the past few months. While one suggested the rear camera placement would be vertical and on the top left, like on the Nothing Phone 2, another claimed the Phone 2a would feature horizontally aligned dual cameras at the top center of the rear panel.

Close

While these freshly leaked images suggest the company will go with the latter option, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis deemed the recently leaked renders "fake." However, some of Nothing's own promotional materials have shown sketches of the Phone 2a that are consistent with the top-center camera design shown here and in the previous leak.

Nevertheless, we don't have to wait much longer to put an end to all the mystery surrounding the Nothing Phone 2a, with the manufacturer already announcing a March 5 launch event for the budget phone. We've also learned in the past few weeks that the phone will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and not a Qualcomm Snapdragon unit. Meanwhile, these newly leaked renders provide an additional glimpse of the onboard Glyph lights that will surround the two camera sensors.