Summary The upcoming Nothing Phone 2a's base model is expected to be sold across Europe for less than €400 (~$440), according to a leak.

It may also come in a 12GB/256GB configuration, potentially priced around €500 ($550) on launch day.

Previous leaks have given us a good idea about what to expect from the Phone 2a in terms of hardware.

Despite being new to the smartphone business, London-based Nothing has managed to strike a chord with the masses thanks to a blend of minimalism and an attractive price tag. Then with this year's Nothing Phone 2, the company broadened its horizons a bit, making it the brand's first phone to be sold in the US. Since then, we've learned about the Nothing Phone 2a launching as a cheaper version of the Phone 2, potentially launching during MWC 2024. Ahead of that anticipated announcement in late February, we're now gaining insight into how much it could cost in Europe, thanks to a leak.

According to Roland Quandt, who has an excellent track record with smartphone leaks, the base model of the Phone 2a, bearing 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, would sell for under €400 (~$440) across Europe. Quandt also highlights the presence of a 12GB/256GB configuration, though its price range wasn't mentioned.

However, given the sub €400 price tag of the entry-level version, a €500 ($550) sticker price cannot be ruled out for the top-tier variant. Color options would be limited to white or black, per Quandt, although the latter option here could end up looking a lot like the smoky gray trim available with the Phone 2.

While this leak doesn't offer additional details, we've already learned a fair bit about the Phone 2a, courtesy of multiple leaks over the past few weeks. Interestingly, leaker Yogesh Brar also talked about a price tag in the range of $400 earlier this month, somewhat reaffirming Quandt's new revelation. The same leak also gave us our first glimpse of the Phone 2a's real-world image, albeit encased in a protective cover.

If this early info about the Nothing Phone 2a's pricing holds up, it will serve as an excellent competitor to the Google Pixel 7a, which starts from $499 in the US. This is contingent on the Phone 2a launching in the US, which we suspect is on the cards considering the manufacturer's decision to release the Phone 2 stateside some months ago.

The lower price tag of the Phone 2a also means it will come with a couple of compromises in the hardware department. Nothing is expected to swap out the Phone 2's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in favor of the MediaTek Dimensity 7200, which is predominantly used in some of the top midrange phones.

There's also some clarity on what sort of cameras will feature on the Phone 2a, thanks to (you guessed it) another leak. And if that's not enough, we even know that the midranger has a strong chance of breaking cover on February 27, 2024. This info came courtesy of a press email and teaser sent out by Nothing not too long ago. It's worth pointing out that the manufacturer hasn't specifically mentioned the Phone 2a in the event invite (pictured above), so there's still an element of mystery involved.