Summary The Nothing Phone 2a is expected to be a more affordable alternative to the higher-end Nothing Phone 2, with scaled-back features and a lower price.

Early rumors about the Phone 2a's features have been refuted, and it is now believed that the midrange phone will not have Nothing's iconic Glyph lighting.

Nothing has confirmed the existence of the Phone 2a, and it is expected to have specs such as a 120Hz OLED panel and a 50MP dual camera island. The price is estimated to be around $400, but it is unclear if it will be available in the US.

There's a lot we still don't know about the Nothing Phone 2a, a recently-announced more affordable alternative to the $600 Nothing Phone 2. However, new morsels of information are emerging as the official 2a drop approaches. The 2a will reportedly scale back on features found in the higher-end Nothing Phone 2, which delivered a mostly-positive mixed-bag experience for us, with outstanding overall performance but a camera that failed to consistently deliver.

According to a tweet earlier today from esteemed leaker OnLeaks, early Phone 2a rumors missed the mark. Originally expected to offer the brand's trademark Glyph lights on the backside of the phone — in some sort of scaled-back version from the 2's Glyph lights, which we know accentuate the wireless charging coil and camera island — it's now believed that the midrange 2a will be entirely devoid of Nothing's iconic Glyph lighting.

At a glance, official-looking press renders published by Smartprix and provided by OnLeaks indicate that the back of the 2a looks quite similar to the Phone 2. The 2a appears to use the same Gorilla-Glass-clad, semi-transparent design with abstract lines and shapes. But the renders leave Nothing's futuristic LED lighting out, indicating that this will be a feature exclusive to Nothing's flagship series.

Source: Smartprix

Other Nothing Phone 2a maybe-specs

In December, we reported on leaked alleged specs of the Nothing Phone 2a. The Glyph interface's presence may now be refuted, but the jury's still out on a number of unconfirmed specs. This includes the reported 120Hz OLED panel and 50MP dual camera island, now flipped horizontal and in the middle instead of positioned up-and-down in the corner — hopefully those lenses include an ultrawide cam, and improve on the few complaints we had on the Nothing Phone 2's camera. The Phone 2a is likely to pack a MediaTek processor, slightly less beefy than the Phone 2's Snapdragon chip. It should run Nothing OS 2.5 over Android 14, and offer 8 gigs of RAM plus 128GB of storage.

All in all, this midrange alternative could go for about $400 — if it even makes it to US shelves, that is. Nothing's OG flagship, the Nothing Phone 1, only came up for sale in other international markets. The Phone 2 reached American shoppers, but it wasn't a device without flaws. We know the phone is coming, and we're sure about the name after official confirmation on both points came in last week. There's a chance Nothing unveils official Phone 2a details at MWC 2024 later this month, but even if we learn more about the Phone 2 alternative at Nothing's February 27 showcase during the mobile conference, it remains undetermined if the 2a will be offered for sale in the US, where Nothing hasn't staked much claim with its minimalist interfaces — so far.