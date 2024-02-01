Summary Nothing has officially announced the upcoming release of its new handset, the Nothing Phone 2a, which is expected to be a more affordable option than the Phone 2.

The company has only confirmed the name of the phone so far and hasn't provided any further information. We can expect more details to be revealed through teasers before the official launch.

The meaning behind the "a" in the name is still unclear, with the brand playfully suggesting on social media that it stands for "A great phone."

After a couple of months of rumors, Nothing has confirmed it has a new handset coming soon, and it'll be called the Nothing Phone 2a. If the rumors are correct, it will be a cheaper alternative to the $600 Nothing Phone 2. The rumored Nothing Phone 2a's name was confirmed in a teaser email sent to the company's mailing list. It confirmed the name of the phone and that we should expect more news soon. There's nothing else official from the brand so far.

It's unclear what the "a" stands for in the name, with the brand joking on social media that it stands for "A great phone" when it was asked. Nothing often breaks its launches into multiple teasers before giving us full details of its new tech, and we expect it to do similar here over the next month or so.

Leaks for the Nothing Phone 2a have proven plentiful since December 2023 with some suggesting we'll see the handset launch at MWC 2024. That event is at the end of February, so the fact the teaser cycle is starting now aligns with what we've heard in leaked information.

The big difference to the Nothing Phone 2 will likely be the price, which leaker Yogesh Brar has said would be around the $400 mark. That would make it cheaper than Google's Pixel 7a which has an MSRP of $500, although it's often cheaper during sale periods.

The photos included in the leak above won't reflect the final design as this is a late-stage test unit, but it does show the phone's horizontal camera layout that differs to the flagship model. According to the leaker, the phone will also come with a redesigned version of Nothing's unique Glph design that lights up the rear of the phone. Some had anticipated that the feature wouldn't be available on a cheaper device as a way for the brand to cut costs, but it seems this will remain a key staple of the Nothing experience.

We'll bring you more on the Nothing Phone 2a as the company lets us know about it, but you should expect to hear full details by the end of February when it's likely we'll see the phone announced at the world's biggest mobile tech show. Other rumors suggest we'll see the first Wear OS smartwatch from OnePlus during MWC 2024.