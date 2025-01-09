The Nothing Phone 2a Carl Pei's team unveiled this year is among the best budget Android phones. It is also the cheapest phone released under Nothing branding since the CMF Phone 1 is technically from a sub-brand. However, I've used a Phone 2a for the past year, and the few details about it feel like a budget or mid-range smartphone. However, you might want to be careful about a few things.

The phone is customizable even on a tight budget, and the hardware mods adequately address the concerns I've discovered in around a year of usage. Nothing has launched several versions, including a Plus model, and some of the newer models, like the neon green Community Edition, have left me, and probably other early buyers, feeling remorse. Upgrading so soon is out of the question, but I compiled a list of my favorite hardware mods for the Nothing Phone 2a that I've discovered firsthand.

5 A rigid case

Conventional design with a window