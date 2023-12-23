Summary Nothing Phone 2a will have a more affordable price tag, making it accessible to a wider audience.

The Phone 2a will supposedly feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and a dual-camera setup at the rear.

It is rumored that the Phone 2a will use MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 chip and launch at MWC 2024.

With the Nothing Phone 2 this year, the Carl Pei-led company made the right upgrades in all key areas. The phone has a more premium built quality, a bigger display, and a faster SoC, helping it deliver a better user experience. But these improvements came at a higher price tag, putting the device out of reach for many. For 2024, rumors suggest Nothing plans to launch a cheaper variant of the Phone 2. The first real-world images of the Phone 2a leaked recently, and now, a new report details the phone's display and camera specs.

In a report for SmartPrix, leaker Kamila Wojciechowska reveals the Phone 2a will use a Visionox and BOE-manufactured 120Hz AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1084×2412 pixels. While the display size was not detailed, a previous leak indicates Nothing's next phone will use a 6.7-inch screen — the same as the Phone 2.

As for cameras, the Phone 2a will apparently house a dual-camera setup at the rear. A 1/1.5” 50MP Samsung S5KGM9 shooter with 1.0μm pixel size will do duty as the primary camera, with a 50MP 1/2.76” 0.6μm Samsung S5KJN1 sensor being used for the ultrawide camera. This is the same camera ultrawide sensor Nothing has used on the Phone 1 and Phone 2.

As a cost-cutting measure, Phone 2a's primary camera might miss out on OIS, which could affect low-light imaging performance, though nothing is confirmed yet. Nothing will likely rely on the 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor for the front — a popular selfie snapper used on most mid-range and premium phones.

The young company is supposedly developing multiple SKUs of its upcoming mid-range phone for four regions: India, Japan, Europe, and Global. That's one additional SKU than the Phone 2 and indicates the budget phone will launch in more markets than Nothing's previous phone. The device will launch in black and white colors, the same as previous Nothing phones.

Source: SmartPrix

The official Phone 2a wallpapers have also leaked, which you can grab from here. If you are a developer, Kamila shared Phone 2a's full firmware package, which you can dig into to find more information about the phone.

The Phone 2a will apparently use MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 chip and feature a new rear design with scaled-back Glyph lights. These changes should help the Phone 2a hit a lower price point, with one leak suggesting a $400 price tag.

If the rumors are anything to go by, the Nothing Phone 2a should launch at MWC 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. The company has already confirmed an event on February 27 at the trade show. With over two months left for the Phone 2a to debut, expect more leaks about the device to pop up by then.