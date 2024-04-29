Summary Nothing Phone 2a is now available in blue - a variant specially designed for India.

The blue shade will be available in limited quantities.

Nothing is unlikely to launch the Phone 2a in blue in Europe.

Since Nothing's first product debut in July 2021, it has stuck to launching devices in black and white shades. The two colors align with the company's design philosophy and help the Glyph lights on its phones to stand out. Recently, Nothing launched the mid-range Nothing Phone 2a, sporting modest internals and a price tag to match. Like its previous offerings, the phone launched in black and white colors. Now, the company is launching the Phone 2a in a new shade, though you likely won't be able to get your hands on it.

If you live in India, you can buy the Nothing Phone 2a in blue. The company made the surprise announcement in a post on X, revealing that the new color has been "designed for India." It will go on sale in the country starting May 2 on Flipkart in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 128GB or 256GB storage.

Since this is a limited-edition variant of the Phone 2a, it will be available in limited quantities. And once stocks run out, Nothing is unlikely to replenish the phone's availability. If you like the Nothing Phone 2a in blue, you can take advantage of the launch-day offers to save some money. Since this is a dark hue of blue, it will also go well with the Phone 2a's glyph lights.

Apart from the Nothing Phone 2a, the recently launched Ear (a) is the only other product from the company to come in a color other than black or white. The budget earphones are available in a bumblebee-like yellow shade.

No blue Phone 2a for European customers

Barring the new blue hue, there's no difference between the blue and black or white colors of the Nothing Phone 2a. It's the same phone, sporting a slick design, a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED panel, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, and a 5,000mAh cell with 45W fast charging. The sub-par cameras are also intact. To Nothing's credit, though, it has rolled out multiple updates since the Phone 2a's launch in March to improve its imaging performance.

Given that the Phone 2a is also available in Europe, it's surprising that the company will not bring the phone's new color variant to the latter market. Worry not, though, as there are plenty of other fantastic budget Android phones that you can check out. They are available in more than just black and white colors, letting you have your pick.