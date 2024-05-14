Summary The Nothing 2a will now have access to Android 15 developer preview builds, potentially paving the way for faster stable updates.

Google's partnership with Nothing showcases Android's adaptability to run on non-Google hardware.

Installing the beta may format your device and comes with limitations, but still offers support for certain features like Glyph SDK.

Google’s annual developer conference just kicked off, and we are expecting the company to announce several important details at the event, including Android improvements and the new Pixel 8a. However, Android beta testing has historically been limited to Google’s own Pixel phones and a handful of other devices. However, it appears that is soon set to change for Carl Pei’s Nothing phones.

Carl Pei’s Nothing brand has already launched two generations of Android phones and their mid-range siblings, while simultaneously spawning a budget sub-brand called CMF. THe company’s latest launch was the Nothing 2a, which left quite an impression on us here at Android Police. However, in a surprising turn of events, the company recently took to Twitter to announce it is going to let 2a users enjoy the Android 15 developer preview builds on their new phone if they feel inclined to.

Nothing’s partnership with Google to offer the Android 15 developer preview builds on even its affordable models like the 2a is a testament to the versatility of Android and its ability to run on non-Google hardware. It took Google long enough, but Nothing’s dedicated community post announcing the change clears the air.

The company makes it clear that developer preview builds of the in-development OS are not for the faint of heart or people using the device as a daily driver. Installing the beta will also format your device during the installation, so you’ll be starting off with a blank slate again.

Some of the known issues have been highlighted, such as lack of biometric authentication like face and fingerprint unlock. However, the beta builds still support the Glyph SDK and the Nothing boot animation, among other things. If you decide to proceed nonetheless, you can follow the installation instructions on the community post linked above. You can still roll back to the stable build later, but the process there is just like a conventional upgrade.