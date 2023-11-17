Nothing Phone 2 $559 $699 Save $140 The Nothing Phone 2 delivers a great software experience paired with decently powerful hardware, which includes a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, a 4,700mAh battery, and 50MP dual rear cameras. $559 at Amazon

The Nothing Phone 2 is a big step up from the Phone 1. It packs significantly powerful internals with a more premium build and a larger 120Hz 6.7-inch OLED display. Unsurprisingly, these improvements come at a cost, with the Phone 2 starting at $699, making it notably more expensive than its predecessor. At that price, there are better Android phones that offer more value for money. With Black Friday just days away, though, Amazon is taking a whopping 20% off Nothing's second phone, making it a way better option and giving some of the best Android phones a run for their money.

Why this Nothing Phone 2 deal is too good to miss

If you want a phone with the best camera smartphone, look elsewhere. Or if you are on Verizon's network, avoid the Phone 2 because of limited band compatibility. But look past these shortcomings, and you will realize Nothing's second phone is a great device that gets the basics right.

Like the Phone 1, the Nothing Phone 2 has a distinct design, with a transparent back showing off the LEDs Glyph interface at the back. They stand out in the dark gray variant, though the look may not go well with professionals or high-level executives. Those lights serve a limited purpose: you can use them to keep track of your Uber rides, charging status, or Google Calendar events.

Inside the Phone 2 is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. While not the fastest, it has enough grunt to run the best Android apps and games without lags or issues. Coupled with 8 or 12GB RAM, you can run as many apps in the background as you want.

As our Nothing Phone 2 review highlights, Nothing OS stands out for its excellent user experience. Plus, there's no bloatware or preinstalled games, helping the phone deliver a clean experience. Nothing promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches for the Phone 2. It is already testing Android 14 for the device, with the update hopefully landing by the end of the year.

While the entry-level Nothing Phone 2 ships with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in the US, Amazon does not have that version on sale. Instead, it is taking 20% off the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, dropping their price to $559 and $679, respectively. That's still a fantastic price for a great phone that will last you well for at least the next 2–3 years.