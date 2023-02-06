Nothing co-founder and CEO Carl Pei has already given us much to think about with the Nothing Phone 2 coming to the US later this year, going as far as to say that it'll have a "premium" edge against the Nothing Phone 1. Now, a new report attempts to shed light as to how premium this new device might be.

A reputed tipster to MySmartPrice claims that the Nothing Phone 2 will run with a yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset (if you're asking us, it might be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2), a slightly larger battery than the Nothing Phone 1 (5,000mAh vs. 4,500mAh) along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage — this was the maxed-out memory configuration for the Nothing Phone 1. The 120Hz AMOLED display also keeps its refresh rate adaptivity, though it's not clear if we'll see that ability expanded with the lower limit on the first-gen device being 60Hz.

The Nothing Phone 2 will feature virtual RAM — that's getting a portion of your storage disk to act like RAM. We have a lengthier explanation as well as some thoughts in our article concerning Samsung's implementation of it as RAM Plus.

It's speculated that we'll see a product launch coming sometime in the third quarter this year (the Nothing Phone 1 was announced in mid-July last year). If you're interested in digging up dirt in the meantime, you may have some luck looking up its model number, A065. We're also curious if Carl's got more Pokemon to fit inside some Easter eggs this time.