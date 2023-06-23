The Nothing Phone 2 has been making waves these past few weeks, even though it won't break cover until mid-July, with anticipation swelling. The company is carrying on its aggressive marketing push ahead of the July 11 announcement, with CEO Carl Pei dropping some new info on the smartphone, including a visual overview of the Nothing OS 2.0 homescreen.

The revelations come from a rather innocuous tweet by Pei, who shared a screenshot of his homescreen and urged others to do the same. But as multiple users, including renowned leaker SnoopyTech, later noted, this is potentially our first glimpse of Nothing OS 2.0, the software expected to debut on the Phone 2 next month.

Speaking to XDA earlier this month, the software creative director at Nothing, Mladen Hoyss, said that the team wants to "start almost from scratch" with version 2.0 of NothingOS. Meanwhile, Hoyss tweeted his own screenshot of the Nothing OS 2.0 homescreen, with Nothing's software product lead, Bruno Viegas, also sharing a similar pic.

More crucially, these screenshots also provide important information about the Phone 2's front-facing camera. Given that we can see the clock on the top left of the homescreen, it's a safe bet that the device will use a centered camera, a move from the Phone 1's top-left positioning. This would explain why Pei cast shade upon previously leaked renders of the Nothing Phone 2, which showed identical selfie camera placement as the predecessor.

It's too early to draw any real conclusions on Nothing OS 2.0, given that we haven't seen much of it yet. But based on the Nothing software team's own words, there could be additional changes coming to the new operating system. The Nothing Phone 1 picked up the Android 13-based NothingOS 1.5 update in February after testing began late last year, introducing a new weather app and some other visual changes.