Summary Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2 is now available for Phone 2 owners, offering new features, including Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar and improved Glyph Timer functionality.

Several other tweaks have been made, such as predictive back support for all Nothing apps, updated status bar icons, and an improved three-finger swipe gesture.

Nothing Phone 1 customers are on course to get the Nothing OS 2.5 beta by the end of the year, although no additional details have been provided.

London-based electronics brand Nothing has been on a roll lately. If it isn't revealing the products that were in the pipeline only to be unceremoniously killed later, the company was launching new devices, including a smartwatch, under its sub-brand CMF. Amidst all these developments, the manufacturer started rolling out its first open beta of Nothing OS 2.5 — based on Android 14 — solely for the Nothing Phone 2. Less than a month later, the company is now ready with the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 2, available to all Phone 2 owners, with no additional info on when it would make it to the older Phone 1.

The changelog shows a handful of additions coming to this particular beta build of Nothing OS 2.5, with a bunch of features expanding on the functionality of the iconic Glyph interface on the Phone 2's rear panel. Here's the changelog in its entirety, as listed by Nothing on its community forum:

— Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown via the Glyph Interface. — Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration. — Glyph Timer can now be opened directly from the lock screen without unlocking. — Added an option to open the Glyph Timer pop-up window by tapping instead of holding. This also works with the Quick Settings widget. — Added a new Glyph animation when NFC is used

Additionally, the company gave us a glimpse of the changes coming with the second open beta of Nothing OS 2.5 on social platform X.

On top of the changes listed in the official changelog, Nothing says several other improvements are on board. These range from support for predictive back on all Nothing applications to minor UI enhancements, updated status bar icons, and an improved three-finger swipe gesture. Nothing further said it is bundling more options for the double-press power button gesture while also patching some routine bugs in the process.

We've been thoroughly impressed with Nothing's pace of update rollouts for the Phone 2 after the rather slow software development process we saw with the predecessor. Speaking of which, Nothing founder and chief executive Carl Pei said during the release of the first Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta last month that Phone 1 customers can expect this build to arrive sometime by the end of the year. We don't have any additional details on this front with this new release, and with the end of the year quickly approaching, device owners would hope it's coming anytime now.

The expedited updates, as well as the hardware underneath, make the Phone 2 one of the best phones you can get today. Considering the fact that the company is still relatively new to the industry, this is quite a commendable feat.

Thanks: Mishaal