Summary Nothing OS 2.0.3 for the Nothing Phone 2 includes three primary features: a new compass widget, a Pocket Mode that disables touch functions in your pocket, and an expansion of the Glyph Light's Progress capabilities.

The Glyph Progress feature now includes Zomato, allowing users to monitor food delivery status without flipping the phone.

The update also includes refinements such as an OTG Compatibility toggle, an enhanced Screen Recorder, faster keyboard animations, refined haptic feedback, improved connectivity, and subtle UI tweaks.

In the bustling world of smartphone technology, where updates are pivotal to the user experience, Nothing is no exception. With its devices getting frequent tweaks to software for improved performance, the company is adding tweaks upon tweaks to elevate the user experience. Today, we delve into the third significant update the Nothing Phone 2 has seen since its inception.

The latest rollout, as reported by Max Jambor, unfurls three primary features for you to look forward to (via 9to5Google). As per Nothing on its Discord server, this is Nothing OS 2.0.3. At the top of the list, albeit perhaps the least thrilling, is a new compass widget. While its real-time utility on a smartphone may seem somewhat limited, the widget promises to complement the quintessential Nothing design language, characterized by its iconic widgets.

The second spotlighted feature is a Pocket Mode. This feature disables touch functions when it senses its stay in your pocket. While the preliminary details are sparse, speculations abound on how the user interface will intimate the phone's state or if the mode will be automated or controllable via Quick Settings.

However, the pièce de résistance in this update is undeniably the expansion of Glyph Progress capabilities. For the uninitiated, the Glyph Progress feature utilizes the phone's back LEDs, allowing specific apps to show progress updates even when the phone is laying face down. Uber used to be the only app to work with this, but the update introduces Zomato into the fold, enabling users to monitor food delivery status without even flipping the phone. It’s a strategic move, ensuring the LED backing isn't just a flashy accessory but a functional tool.

Complementing these major updates are a series of refinements:

The addition of an OTG Compatibility toggle.

Enhanced Screen Recorder capabilities.

Faster keyboard animation post app drawer access.

Refined haptic feedback and improved connectivity, including NFC and Bluetooth.

Subtle UI tweaks and the obligatory bug fixes.

Nothing notes on its Discord server that rollouts are "often staggered," with no definitive word on the release timeline for this update — a usual approach to ensure that bigger bugs and issues are caught before the software rolls out to everyone.