The Nothing Phone 2 will sport a flagship chipset from Qualcomm. The company confirmed the news at a reveal during MWC 2023 where Android Police was present. We didn't yet hear the exact name or specs of the Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, but we'd expect it to be the rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2. We likely won't know for sure until it's fully revealed later in the year.

While little is known about the chip the phone will be sporting, this will likely mean a big step for the brand as its first-gen Nothing Phone 1 sported a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip rather than the flagship model we see in most top-end phones. The Nothing Phone 1 was more affordable than most flagship phones though, so this may be a sign that the handset will cost more than the first-gen device.

The Nothing Phone 1 was revealed in mid-2022, but the handset has yet to make its way to the US market. Nothing has confirmed its second-gen phone will make its way to the US at some time later in the year. We don't yet know when it'll be revealed in full, but July would be our best guess considering that's when the first phone was unveiled.

In an interview with Inverse earlier this year, co-founder of Nothing, Carl Pei, said of a US release for its smartphones, "We couldn't do it earlier because we were only in our second year and our hands were tied building the team as we were building the products. When you make a smartphone for the US, you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS. We didn't have the resources for that before and now we do."

Little else is known for certain about the Nothing Phone 2, but a big leak earlier this month suggested it'll sport a larger battery than the first-gen phone with a 5,000mAh cell onboard as well as 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The leak also says it'll sport a 120Hz AMOLED display, much like the first phone from the company.