The Nothing Phone 2 was unveiled in mid-July, ending months of leaks, rumors, and hype. Compared to the first model, the Phone 2 improves in every key area, including performance, camera, and availability. As noted in our Nothing Phone 2 review, while the camera will impress you in daylight, the company still needs to work on its image processing for challenging conditions. With the Phone 2 now on sale, Nothing is rolling out a substantial camera-focused update for the phone to fix some of these issues

The latest update bumps Nothing OS to v2.0.1 and packs a big change log, highlighting several optimizations and new features (via GSMArena). For the camera, Nothing OS 2.0.1 introduces 2x zoom in Portrait mode, Motion capture in 50MP mode, a new Nothing watermark, improved image quality in third-party apps, enhanced stabilization when recording videos, and more.

Other changes include the ability to add widgets to Always-on Display and lock screen, a new one-handed mode, and four new wallpapers. Nothing is also debuting an experimental new Glyph Progress for Uber as a part of the update. This allows you to check the status of your Uber rides through the Glyph interface.

As for bug fixes and general improvements, Nothing notes the firmware will enhance the face unlock and fingerprint sensor's performance. You will also notice better charging performance in "extreme conditions." Overall, this is a big update for the Phone 2 that squashes several launch day bugs and introduces several new features as well. Do note that many of the features mentioned in the release notes were a part of Nothing OS 2.0.

Nothing relentlessly worked on improving the Phone 1 with regular software updates months after its launch. The company now has a more robust team in place, so expect the Phone 2 to continue getting such meaty updates for the foreseeable future. You can grab the 105MB update from Settings > System > System update on your Phone 2.