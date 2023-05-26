The Nothing Phone 2 has generated quite a lot of interest, with the company's marketing team routinely dropping new info about the upcoming smartphone. We've known since at least January that the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 would make its way to the US. We're now learning a fair bit about the Nothing Phone 2 from the company's chief executive, Carl Pei, including the device's launch date, as part of an exclusive interview with Forbes.

The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will sport a 4,700mAh battery, an upgrade from the predecessor's 4,500mAh unit. This is contrary to past rumors that mentioned a 5,000mAh battery being on board the Nothing Phone 2, but in line with claims that the battery capacity would be increasing.

The second bit of information shared in this interview is perhaps the most important, as it confirms that the Nothing Phone 2 will arrive in July 2023. However, this is as specific as the company would get about a launch timeline, with no exact date available yet. But we do know that US customers will be able to get (or pre-order) the midranger in July, along with other global markets.

Nothing is expected to pack in a few upgrades with the Phone 2. There was initially hope that the company would use a high-end Qualcomm chipset under the hood, and Nothing has since confirmed that, but with one caveat: it'll be last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Indeed, it's a whole generation behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. But on the bright side, it's a massive upgrade over the Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ processor, and going with a slightly older chip could help Nothing lower the selling price of the device, setting up a contest with some of the best midrange phones in the market.

The month of July should also mark the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5, based on recent leaks. So we could be in for a busy next couple of months. Nothing will take some respite in the fact that the Nothing Phone 2 will also be available across the US this time, whereas the Phone 1 was limited to a few markets in Asia and Europe.