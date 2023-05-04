Carl Pei-owned Nothing created quite a hype for its first smartphone in 2022, the Nothing Phone 1. This was despite the phone's limited availability in selected European and Indian markets and the device itself being average at best due to its modest internals. Sure, its transparent design made it stand out from the best mid-range Android phones, but the software experience was a letdown. For 2023, the company has confirmed the Nothing Phone 2 will see a wider launch and use a premium Qualcomm chip. With the phone rumored to debut soon, Nothing has begun creating hype around it.

In a teaser shared across various social media channels, Nothing reveals the "premium" Phone 2 will launch in the (UK) summer of 2023. This means the phone should debut sometime in late June or July 2023. The accompanying image in the post presumably shows a part of the phone's rear design, though you can't make out much from it. At least the teaser confirms the Phone 2 will continue to have some sort of lights at the rear, like its predecessor.

Nothing's CEO Carl Pei confirmed at the beginning of the year that the Phone 2 would see a US release. This is unlike the Phone 1, which saw a limited beta launch in the US. Then, at MWC 2023, Nothing revealed the Phone 2 would use a high-end Qualcomm chipset, which was inadvertently confirmed to be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. While not Qualcomm's latest and greatest, the SoC will still be a significant step up from the mid-range Snapdragon 778G ticking inside the Phone 1.

Given the step-up in hardware and Nothing saying the Phone 2 will be more "premium," expect the phone to carry a higher price tag as well.