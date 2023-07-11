After months of hype-building leaks and teasers, Nothing has finally launched its second phone, the Nothing Phone 2. The Phone 2 marks a big step forward for Nothing: while the company’s previous phone, the Phone 1, was only available in the UK, Europe, Japan, and India, the Phone 2 is the company’s first to be officially available in the infamously tough-to-crack US market. I’ve been using the phone about a week and a half, and while I can’t share a full review just yet, I do have some early impressions.

In this hands-on, I’ll only be touching on a few aspects of the Nothing Phone 2: specs (which you can see above), hardware design, the Glyph interface, Nothing OS 2.0, and pricing and availability. I won’t be commenting on performance, camera quality, charging and battery, or display details — that’ll all be in the review. Stay tuned for that.

Hardware design

The Nothing Phone 2 carries on the distinct design language of the Phone 1, with a similar transparent back showing off some gussied-up internals and Nothing’s trademark Glyph interface. The most immediately noticeable differences from one generation to the next are the Phone 2’s size — it’s got a 6.7” display, a bit larger than the Phone 1’s 6.55” panel — and color options. While the Phone 1 came in white or black, the Phone 2 comes in white and a sort of smoky gray.

That gray color helps show off an additional new detail: the components under the transparent back panel have more texture than they did in the Phone 1, which makes the Phone 2 all the more visually appealing, with light playing on the tiny bumps and ridges in interesting ways. Unlike the Phone 1, which had flat glass on the back, the Phone 2’s back panel curves slightly at the edges to meet the metal frame (Nothing calls it “pillowed”).

Close

The Glyph lights on the back of the phone are a little different this time around, with an updated layout and more individually controllable zones than the Nothing Phone 1 had. They still only light up in one color, though — these aren’t tiny RGB strips.

Aside from those differences, the aesthetic here is very much in line with the Nothing Phone 1. Nothing tells me this was intentional, that company wants to establish a firm, recognizable visual identity that can extend to future generations of devices. I can’t complain there: even if it’s not radically different year-over-year, Nothing’s design language is still unique and striking compared to most other phones today.

Glyph interface

Nothing’s Glyph interface is back in the Phone 2. The basic principle is the same: under the transparent rear glass, you'll find strips of LEDs. When you get a notification, they light up. You can assign different notifications different light patterns, and create custom ringtone/Glyph combos using Nothing’s Glyph Composer feature.

There are a few handy new additions, though. You can configure notifications from any app as Essential Notifications, which make one of the Glyph strips light up and stay lit until you view or dismiss them. That alone makes the Glyph lights much more useful — you can keep your phone face down and still know at a glance whether it needs your attention.

There’s a new Glyph Timer feature that uses one of the Glyph strips as a sort of progress bar for timers — though, strangely, only ones you set from a certain widget or the phone's settings, not from the Clock app. Nothing’s also built an experimental feature for the Uber app that shows your ride’s progress using the Glyph interface. I haven’t had the chance to try that yet; it’s neat in theory, but I imagine I’d still be keeping a close eye on my phone’s screen if I were waiting for a ride.

Nothing OS 2.0

Nothing’s software looks fundamentally the same on the Phone 2 as it did on the Phone 1. The company’s applied the same light touch to customizing Android 13 as it did Android 12: the UI here feels a lot like Google’s flavor of Android.

There are some subtle differences, though. While the Phone 2 mostly uses Google’s apps — Phone, Messages, Calculator, Clock, and more — there are a couple of Nothing-branded apps and a handful of widgets in the company’s distinct dot-matrix style. Mercifully, there’s no bloat: no preinstalled games or social media, and no apps that double up on functionality (looking at you, Samsung).

You have the option to add Nothing’s widgets to your lock screen, though I don’t know that any of them are useful enough to justify giving up notification real estate. You can also blow up individual app and folder icons on your home screen to fill four spots rather than one, if you want, and Nothing’s launcher has a feature that optionally forces all your app icons to show as monochrome, even those that don’t yet support dynamic themes. You can also use standard icons, proper Material You theming, or custom icon packs from the Play Store.

Close

Nothing OS 2.0 doesn’t drastically reimagine the way you’ll interact with your phone, but Nothing’s made some smart tweaks that subtly improve on the stock Android experience with very little learning curve. I think it’s a great approach.

Price and availability

The Nothing Phone 2 is up for pre-order starting today at nothing.tech. In the US, the base model with eight gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of storage costs $599. You can upgrade to 12 gigs of RAM and 256 of storage for $699, or 12/512 for $799. Open availability starts on July 13.

At a starting price of $599, the Nothing Phone 2 is surprisingly affordable given its hardware. Based on my time with it so far, it could be a good alternative to other upper-midrange options like the Pixel 7, and even pricier picks like the OnePlus 11, for a lot of people.

The phone is unlocked and certified to work on both AT&T and T-Mobile, but not on Verizon. That said, the phone will still work on Verizon’s network, but 5G is limited to sub-6 — no mmWave.

More to come

That’s all we can share for now, but I’ll have plenty more to say about the Nothing Phone 2 in the future. For info about performance, camera quality, and more, keep an eye out for our full review.