With Google officially pushing Android 14 to its Pixel phones and AOSP in early October, all Android manufacturers are now focusing on bringing the latest OS update to their phones. While Samsung and OnePlus are running an Android 14 beta program for their respective phones, Xiaomi has already rolled out the stable build for some of its flagships to beta testers. While not as quick as the competition, the relatively young Carl Pei-led Nothing has also jumped on the beta bandwagon and launched an Android 14 public testing program for Phone 2.

Nothing OS 2.5 is based on Android 14, with the company claiming it is the "most significant update" to its skin since the release of Nothing OS 2.0. Apart from packing all the new Android 14 features, the skin itself has received several enhancements, like a new Photos widget for the Lock Screen, the ability to customize the double-press power button function, and more.

Below is the full release notes of Nothing OS 2.5, as shared by the company:

Nothing OS Updated the widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.

New photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen.

The new screenshot editor and menu allows for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Updated design of back gesture to be more in line with Nothing's style.

Added the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. Swipe right in the app drawer to reveal hidden app icons.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe.

Customise the double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature.

A joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page was redesigned for a more comprehensive view of options.

Introduced the glass filter to make your favourite wallpapers extra unique.

New solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance. Android 14 Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

New back gesture while interacting with apps.

Updated Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons.

More Lock Screen shortcut options including do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner and video camera.

An updated volume control interface made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately.

Added regional settings so you can customise your unit and number preferences.

If you own the Nothing Phone 2 and don't mind running beta software on your phone, head over to the Nothing community to find the steps to join the program. Since this is the first open beta build of Nothing OS 2.5, there are bound to be some bugs and issues, but they should be fixed in future releases.

There's no word on when Nothing plans to launch the stable Android 14 update for the Phone 2. Given the beta has launched in mid-October, the final build could drop before the end of the year. As for Nothing Phone 1 owners, CEO Carl Pei wants them to "hang tight" as the team is putting the final touches to the OS ahead of an open beta release by the end of 2023.

If Nothing manages to roll out stable Android 14 for the Phone 2 by year-end, it would be a monumental improvement over how it handled the Phone 1's Android 13 release. That phone's Nothing OS 1.5 open beta program started in mid-December 2022, with the stable Android 13 build dropping in February, six months after the OS's release. The delay earned Nothing a bad reputation in the community, and it appears the company wants to avoid making the same mistake this time around.