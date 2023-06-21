Last year, the Nothing Phone 1 showed us a refreshing new take on smartphone hardware design even though the phone didn’t arrive stateside. Now, Nothing is set to make its debut in the US with the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. Ahead of the official unveiling, which is just weeks away, one leaker claims the device will be pricier than last year.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei gave away a few key specifications of the Nothing Phone 2, revealing it will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery. However, he has been tight-lipped about tentative pricing. French publication Dealabs claims the pricing for the French market will be €729 (~$800) for the model with 256GB of storage, while the new addition to the lineup — a 512GB model — will cost €849 (~$932). Both variants should be available in black and white colors

Additionally, Dealabs speculates the cheaper model will ship with 8GB of RAM, while the pricier one will pack 12GB. To recall, the Nothing Phone 1 was available in only two variants — 128GB and 256GB of storage — both paired with 8GB of RAM. The former seems to be discontinued with the Nothing Phone 2, meaning we can only draw an apples to apples comparison in the prices of the 256GB model. The Phone 1 debuted at €549, so a €729 Phone 2 would cost over 30% more than its predecessor. In a tweet about these prices, the Dealabs writer also speculates this pricing could apply for all EU countries.

We are yet to learn how Nothing plans to substantiate the price hike, but we hope it’s through polished software because the first-generation model struggled in that department soon after launch. The new chip could unlock better image processing and snappier everyday performance helping it feel like a more complete package.

We will get to know more on July 11 at the official unveiling, where we may even see the odd mention of a smartwatch and a charging cable. Hopefully the Nothing Phone 2 can stand hold its own against the Pixel 7 and similarly-priced Samsung models.