The Nothing Phone 1 was a decent first attempt by a company looking to make a name for itself. But the manufacturer's first smartphone didn't make it to the US, supposedly due to network issues. We've known that to be changing this year, with company CEO Carl Pei confirming pretty early on that the Nothing Phone 2 would make it to US shores. Following up on the executive's recent revelation that the phone will be officially revealed sometime in July, the brand has finally announced the unveiling date for the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing shared a 10-second teaser on Twitter, highlighting the device's rear panel and the Glyph interface, while confirming plans to live stream the phone's reveal on July 11 at what works out to 11AM ET.

This latest look appears consistent with what we've learned from the phone's leaked renders recently, showcasing some minor tweaks to the rear LED strip, with the potential ability to control individual elements for a more personalized lighting effect. Nothing is expected to retain the transparent back panel, which by now is synonymous with the company's design philosophy.

Thanks to another leak, we've learned that the Nothing Phone 2 may use the older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This would enable the company to market the phone at a lower price than some of the best high-end phones available today.

The Nothing Phone 2's formal debut looks like it will come just a couple of weeks ahead of the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, confirmed to take place on the company's home turf in Seoul, South Korea, with rumors pointing to a late July timeframe. With big things expected out of that, Nothing may only have a short time in the spotlight to capitalize on the Phone 2 if it wants to hold the public's attention.