Nothing dropped the ball with the Phone 1's Android 13 update, as it arrived almost six months after the public release of the OS. With Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, the company moved swiftly, pushing the firmware to the Phone 1 within about three months. Nothing raised its game further with the release of Android 15, already updating almost all its devices to the new OS. The Phone 1 was the only exception, but that's changing now as its Android 15 update has gone live.

Nothing released the first Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 open beta for the Phone 1 in mid-December 2024. So, the company has only taken a month to push the stable update to the public. As seen on other Nothing phones, the new build will bring shared widgets, lock screen customization, and a revamped Quick Settings panel to the Phone 1.

Other Android 15 features that are a part of the update include app auto archiving, partial screen recording, and predictive back animations.

The Nothing team notes that your phone may get warm and consume more battery power than normal while installing the update. However, this is only temporary, and things should go back to normal once the OS completes the installation and optimization process.

You can download the 1.46GB update on your Phone 1 by going to Settings → System → System update → Download and install. As previously revealed by Nothing, the Phone 1 will miss out on some camera improvements that have made their way to its newer devices. This is due to the Phone 1's aging hardware being unable to keep up with the processing demands.

The full release note of the update, as shared by Nothing is below:

Shared Widgets 🔮 Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected. Shared Widgets are currently only supported between Nothing devices. And only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared. We are rapidly developing support for other widgets, so stay tuned! Notes: As Shared Widgets are in beta, you might encounter some issues. We appreciate your patience as we work to enhance your experience. Lock screen 🔒 Introduced new lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page. 🕰️ Choose from a range of new Clock face styles. 🖼️ Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen. New app drawer style 🤖 Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorise your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organised and making apps easy to find. 📌 Now you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favourite apps. Enhanced pop-up view 📱 Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen, for convenient multitasking. 📐 Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners. 📍 Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge, for speedy access. 🔔 Swipe down incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Allows you to quickly view information without leaving your current app. Enable via Settings > Special features > Pop-up view. Elevated design 🧩 Redesigned Quick Settings, and an optimised editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences. 🖼️ Redesigned widget library. Choose your favourite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets. 🎨 Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display current connection. 👆 New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging. Other improvements 🤖 Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritise your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience. 🗃️ Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device. 🖥️ New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen. 🚀 Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction. ⬅️ Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

Nothing is simultaneously also rolling out the Android 15 update for the budget-oriented CMF Phone 1.

The Nothing Phone 1 launched with Android 12 and is slated to receive three OS updates. So, Android 15 is likely the last major OS update for the phone, with Nothing now only providing another year of security patches. It may roll out some bug-fixing updates in the near future but don't expect anything else.