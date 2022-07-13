The leaks and teasers leading up to the Nothing Phone 1’s launch left little to the imagination, except perhaps the flashing lights on the back and details related to the availability. The Phone 1 was officially released in several markets yesterday, including the UK, the EU, Japan, and India, but not the US. While we are still getting acquainted with Carl Pei’s latest smartphone, nothing is stopping you from decking up your device with Nothing’s latest wallpapers meant for the Phone 1.

Nothing’s first smartphone comes with the Nothing launcher compatible with all devices running Android 11 and higher. However, our friends at XDA Developers aren’t sure if these new wallpapers will come to the launcher at any point. So, you can download the extracted wallpapers in all their glory, at their crisp uncompressed resolution (1242x2760) below.

4 Images

Close

The wallpapers bear a striking semblance to those baked into Apple’s 2022 iPhone SE, but the likeness is probably coincidental. Designers at both companies likely happened to have the same great idea at the same time. Nothing’s wallpapers are named Flower (blue), Flower (purple), Abstract (multicolor), and Dog (black).

Get the Nothing Phone 1 wallpapers

Download as ZIP archive

Thanks to the Nothing Phone 1’s distinctive design, your phone won’t be able to pass off as one with these wallpapers but you can enjoy a welcome visual change if you’re bored with your current wallpaper. Besides the design, the new device has a lot going for it. Nothing has equipped it with a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a promise of three years of OS updates, wireless charging support, and two 50MP cameras.

Londoners can pick up the new Nothing phone as early as July 16, while sales for the 8GB RAM variant commence on July 21 in the other aforementioned markets. Prices start at €469 or £399. If you can’t wait that long to get a new mid-range device or are plain disappointed Nothing hasn’t launched the Phone 1 in the US, make sure to check out our list of the best budget Android smartphones you can buy right away.