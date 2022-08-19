Nothing managed to create quite a stir with their first smartphone, the Phone 1. It may not be among the best Android phones in the market, but it is a compelling mid-ranger that manages to set itself apart with its unique design and Glyph interface. We found the phone quite buggy in our initial review and the camera performance subpar. Since then, the company has rapidly rolled out a few software updates to address many of these issues. Nothing is now rolling out another new update for the Phone 1 with camera improvements and bug fixes. And while at it, the young startup is hiking the price of its phone in India.

Nothing OS 1.1.3 (via XDA) improves the selfie camera's quality, enhances color saturation for the ultrawide camera, speeds up Night Mode and HDR photo processing, and reduces noise and enhances sharpness when using zoom. The brightness and colors of images when using Glyph lightning have been tweaked further for better results.

Apart from camera enhancements, the latest Phone 1 update fixes a bug that caused stuttering in third-party apps like Twitter and Google Play Store. It also fixes an annoying bug that led the lock screen to crash after tapping a notification and then using fingerprint unlock.

Despite the bevy of improvements, the latest Nothing OS build only weighs 64.33MB and should show up on your Phone 1 soon. This release does not unlock the display's 1,200 nits peak brightness mode as promised by Nothing. That should hopefully arrive in a future update.

Alongside the OTA, Nothing also announced that it is hiking the price of the Phone 1 in India. The phone is getting more expensive by Rs 1,000 in the country across the board due to "fluctuating currency exchange rates." This means the Nothing Phone 1 now starts at Rs 33,999 instead of Rs 32,999—not a substantial hike, but if you are on a tight budget, this could pinch.