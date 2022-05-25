The teasing for the Nothing Phone 1 has been ongoing for a few months now, and a new selection of details are here from the company's CEO, an interview with Wallpaper magazine, and a separate leak. Starting with the confirmed details, the brand has said it will include a transparent back on its first-ever smartphone, and it will feature wireless charging. We haven't seen an exact photo of the design, but it has shown some of its design schematics that give us an idea of what to expect.

According to Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the brand uses the wireless charging coil as a hero element in the design. The brand's Nothing ear 1 headphones also featured a transparent design, so this seems to be an essential element for the brand in the future. Nothing's head of design Tom Howard and Carl Pei discussed the phone with Wallpaper magazine, a design outlet, where it also confirmed the phone's frame would be made of recycled aluminum.

We don't yet know what speed wireless charging technology the phone will feature or whether it'll include features such as reverse wireless charging. Nothing has previously confirmed the phone will feature a Snapdragon chipset, but we've yet to hear whether it'll be the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ or another from elsewhere in Qualcomm's lineup.

Pei has said the handset is getting a full reveal in "Summer 2022". That matches leaked information we've also seen this week that says the phone will come in July. According to the publication Allround PC, the handset is either launching or will go on sale on July 21 this year, and it'll cost around €500 in Europe. If true, that price will be around $530 in the US.

Take this information with a pinch of salt as we've yet to see any other leaks from this publication, but it says the details come from a "European dealer," so this may be true. The publication is also clear that it doesn't yet know whether July 21 is the date for a launch event or if that will be the on-sale date for the phone. Expect to hear more about the Nothing Phone 1 over the next few months. Earlier this month, the brand introduced its launcher, which we tried out on smartphones, giving any phone running Android 11 or higher "Max Icons."

