The Nothing Phone 1 has been teased consistently over the last few months, and it's clear the brand is going to continue giving us small looks at the phone ahead of a big reveal coming on July 12. Today perhaps brings the most frustrating look as a new teaser shows us the phone's design, but only a tiny slither of it. This new teaser comes directly from Nothing's Twitter account, but the phone isn't clearly in the shot. Instead, the teaser bizarrely focuses on two birds that we believe are parakeets.

The photo's bottom edge shows the top of the phone, where the birds are sitting. The tagline from Nothing says, "Curious? So are they," so we can be almost sure this is a teaser for the upcoming handset. We see the top camera on the rear, and the design looks similar to an iPhone with rounded corners. We can also see antenna bands along the top of the device, which leads us to believe it'll have a metal rear. Previous design leaks have focussed on a black version of the phone, but this looks like a white shade instead.

This design matches leaked images we've seen of the handset, making us believe those may be accurate with a camera module in the top left-hand corner of the rear of the phone. We don't know for sure what other cameras we'll see here, but leaks have suggested there will be three with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary, and a third 2MP camera on the rear.

In just under a month, we'll hear everything around the Nothing Phone 1. The company is hosting a launch event on July 12 at 11 am ET / 2 pm PT / 4 pm BST. Previous leaks have said the phone will go on sale on July 21, and some believe it'll cost around €500 in Europe. That's around $525 at current exchange rates, so expect a similar mid-range price in the US.