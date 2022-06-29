It is hard to ignore the hype that former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei has created for his new company's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. After giving a glimpse at the phone's design through multiple teasers, its transparent rear panel—complete with glowing LEDs—was fully revealed at a dedicated event in Switzerland. Following this, a video from YouTuber Marques Brownlee detailed the phone's glyph interface and the front look. There's no doubt that the Nothing Phone 1's rear looks unique, albeit a bit busy. If that blingy design has caught your attention, the phone's official press renders have leaked, revealing a black variant we haven't seen before.

If you thought the Nothing Phone 1 looked great in white, you should check out the renders of the device in black shared by Ishan Agarwal and WinFuture. With the glowing LEDs in the back, the phone looks pretty hot. The regulatory markings in the bottom right corner look a bit out of place, though, even more so on the black version. The renders also give us a clear look at the squared edges of the phone, which have an iPhone 13-style finish. The volume rockers are located on the left edge, while the power button is on the right.

Recent leaks suggest the Nothing Phone 1 might not be a powerhouse as initially expected. But the unique design, reasonable pricing, and the Glyph interface might just help the phone click with consumers.

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone 1 will start on July 12, right after the launch event. However, getting your hands on the phone won't be as simple as placing an order and paying for it. You will first need to sign up on Nothing's website and join a waitlist to signal your interest in the phone. The current waitlist stands at 17000+ people. Then, you will get an option to purchase a pre-order pass against a non-refundable £20 deposit. Thankfully, this will be adjusted against the final price of the phone.