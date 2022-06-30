Nothing has managed to create quite a buzz for its first smartphone, the Phone 1. The company initially created the hype through its unique marketing scheme and teasers. As the phone's launch is fast approaching, (planted?) leaks are now doing that job for Nothing. The latest details on it came in the form of renders revealing a hot black color, and now, the phone's pricing has been revealed, thanks to Amazon Germany inadvertently making the Nothing Phone 1 listing live ahead of time.

Going by the now-removed listing (via r/Android), the Nothing Phone 1 will be available in 8GB/128GB and 12/256GB variants. The entry-level model could cost €470, while the top-end variant should set you back €550. Seemingly, the company also plans to sell a Nothing Phone 1 and Ear 1 bundle together for €567. Of course, Amazon's listing prices may just be placeholders and incorrect. But given the rumors surrounding the Phone 1's pricing, they are most likely accurate.

One of the reasons behind this mid-range pricing could be the Phone 1's chipset. In an interview with Input Mag, the company's founder Carl Pei confirmed the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chip would be ticking inside the phone. It is meant for premium but not flagship smartphones and packs an octa-core CPU. This consists of four high-performance A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores. There's also an Adreno 642L GPU and a Snapdragon X53 5G modem. As for the + in the name, Nothing claims it stands for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging—both features that Qualcomm added just for the Phone 1.

The leaked pricing means the Nothing Phone 1 will directly compete against Google Pixel 6a in Europe. The latter will also go on sale next month with a starting price of €459, making it just a wee bit cheaper than Nothing's offering. However, the unique design and a more versatile camera setup could allow the Phone 1 to give Google's mid-range offering a run for its money—if Nothing's invite-based selling scheme will let you get your hands on one, that is.