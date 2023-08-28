Summary The Nothing Phone 1 is getting the coveted Nothing OS 2.0 update, though it's not widely available to all users yet.

This update could include a variety of changes, such as improvements to the Glyph Interface and the corresponding Essential Glyph Notifications.

The recently unveiled Nothing Phone 2 already comes with Nothing OS 2.0 out of the box.

The Nothing Phone 1 is a reasonably priced midranger with the hardware and software attributes to boot. Not to mention the attractive Glyph Interface on the back panel, unlocking a wide array of customization options for the customers. While the smartphone launched with Nothing OS 1.0 (Android 12) last year, the company sent out the Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 to the phone this February. Fast forward to earlier this month, when the mid-2022 smartphone was expected to pick up the Nothing OS 2.0 software by the end of August, just as the beta phase kicked off. Today, the London-based company has begun rolling out the stable version of this new update to owners of the Phone 1, just as promised.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed the development through a post on X, though it doesn't seem to be widely rolling out at the moment. The executive also reassured fans that the company would reduce the "time gap" between updates in due time. Device owners can check for an update by heading over to Settings > System > System Update. Nothing also shared news of the latest update on its Discord channel, offering some insight into what's new.

The company lists down a few changes, including Essential Glyph Notifications, a feature that lets you stay alert to the most important app notifications, including from specific contacts, with the help of persistent notifications on the rear panel's LED strips a.k.a the Glyph Interface. A new App Locker application is bundled with the update, and so is the ability to clone apps. Lastly, Quick Settings widgets are also making their way to the midranger, in addition to lockscreen widgets.

It's worth noting that the more recently unveiled Nothing Phone 2 debuted with Nothing OS 2.0 and has received a couple of updates in the short time since its availability, with the most recent one aimed at fixing a couple of camera-specific issues. Unlike the Phone 1, the manufacturer's most recent offering is available in the US, starting at $599. Despite lacking the latest and greatest Qualcomm silicon, the phone offers good value, especially from a software perspective.