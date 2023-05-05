In January, Nothing’s first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1 officially made its way to the United States. The highly anticipated phone offers a clean Android skin with no bloatware and a unique, premium design that sets it apart from its competition. We’ve also already started to hear things about the company’s second phone, Nothing Phone 2, which is expected to carry over the transparent rear glass design while adding a larger battery and better camera, ultimately making the device a more premium offering than its first release.

While we expect the Nothing Phone 2 to potentially make its debut this summer, today Nothing dropped an update for the Nothing Phone 1, although not the Android 14 update users are potentially hoping for.

Announced on Twitter, today’s Nothing Phone 1 software update brings the phone’s Android 13-based software up to version 1.5.4, which Nothing says will deliver a smoother performance on the device and improved battery life. The update also brings an optimized brand font for the Cyrillic alphabet developed by Nothing community member Kasia Meyer.

Here’s the specific rundown:

What's new: New feedback feature. Send us feedback on your Nothing OS experience by going to "Settings > System > Feedback" so that we can keep improving!

Reduced standby power consumption by optimising 4G/5G network switching function.

Optimised Bluetooth functions in Quick Settings, including new fast access to paired devices.

Smoother QR code transactions. You can now scan UPI QR codes directly through the camera app and choose a payment app on your device to complete the transaction (only available in select regions).

Optimised the fingerprint pattern unlocking experience.

Smoother Pop-up view animations.

Integrated Google Safety Center.

Added NDot Cyrillic font support for Belarusian, Bulgarian, Macedonian, Russian, Serbian and Ukrainian. Thank you Kasia Meyer (@endless _empathy on discord.gg/nothingtech) for your innovation and idea for the font! Other improvements: Resolved freeze issues during Pop-up view.

Improved notification display in Quick Settings.

If you’re a Nothing Phone 1 user, you can update your device by going to Settings -> System -> System Update.

While many folks have updated already, several users on Twitter are noting the update isn’t available for them just yet. If you don’t see an option to update when you check on your device, give it a few hours and check again. The rollout is happening slowly, so it might take a few to get to you.