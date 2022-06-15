Former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei knows how to generate buzz around an unknown product like no one else, and that's exactly what he did with his new company Nothing's first smartphone, the Phone 1. After months of teasers and hints, Nothing has finally revealed what the Phone 1's back will look like on Twitter and its website today, a whole month before the official launch event.

The back design is right in line with the company's earlier teasers showcasing the prominent lines and shapes that decorate the back and the purported "transparent" design, though Nothing has a very modern interpretation of this — this looks a lot different from GameBoys of old. Nothing decided to go for a metallic design that shows off parts of the industrial design, like screws, plates, and the positioning of the wireless Qi charging coils. It's unclear if this design will also allow for easy repairs and what implications on waterproofing it will have. As Carl Pei told The Verge in an earlier interview, the accents on the back will also illuminate, much like LED notification lights of old.

An early teaser of the phone's back design, with Pei saying that we would understand it later

Nothing has been busy aggressively teasing the Phone 1 design the last two days, feeding us one part of the puzzle after another. It first revealed the upper edge of the phone with budgerigars sitting on top of it and then another bird hugging the side of the phone with its beak. With the full design now revealed, there are still a few things left up in the air. We don't have official confirmation of the inner workings, though if recent leaks are to be believed, the phone is shaping up to be a midranger more than a flagship with a Snapdragon 778G. The company has also given us a glimpse at its software as part of the Nothing Launcher, which it released on the Play Store for other phones.