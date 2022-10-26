Nothing created quite a hype for the Nothing Phone 1 before its launch. While an impressive first offering from the company with a distinct design, the phone's sub-par camera performance and limited availability meant it was never among the best Android phones on the market. The hype surrounding the device has also gone down a fair bit since its release. But the Carl Pei-founded firm has not abandoned its first smartphone, with regular software updates helping improve the low light camera performance and fixing other bugs. With the latest Nothing OS update that's now rolling out, the company is making further improvements to the camera and the Glyph interface.

The Nothing OS 1.1.6 update packs several notable improvements, including Google AR Core support, a smoother launcher, a new sound effect for NFC, and general bug fixes. Additionally, the update enables 5G support on Jio's network in India for the Phone 1. Camera improvements this time around primarily relate to video recording, with an increase in sharpness and stability. Nothing has tweaked the behavior of the recording light indicator and enabled it by default. After the update, whenever you record a video, a blinking red dot will glow on the back of the phone. Previously, this behavior had to be manually enabled from the camera app settings.

The latest Nothing OS release also brings some changes to the behavior of the Glyph interface. It tweaks the Flip to Glyph lighting effect to make it a lot more subtle, with the LEDs now glowing only once. The Glyph charging light effect now syncs with the sound effect as well.

Despite Nothing regularly rolling out regular software updates, the Phone 1's Android 13 release is still some time away. The company has confirmed that the latest release of Android for its first smartphone will be out in the first half of 2023. Until then, you can at least be happy with these small updates that further improve the experience of using the phone.